Brentford striker Maupay admits he forgot how to celebrate a goal – ‘I didn’t know what to do’

Brentford striker Neal Maupay admitted he had not scored for so long that he forgot how to celebrate when he opened the scoring against West Ham.

The French striker grabbed his first goal in 35 matches, and 14 months, in Saturday’s 3-2 win over the Hammers.

The last time Maupay hit the net was for Everton, also against West Ham, at Goodison Park in September 2022 while his last goal for the Bees, where he is now back on loan, came against Preston in 2019.

“I didn’t know what to do,” the 27-year-old told the club website. “It’s been a long time since I scored a goal, so I didn’t know how to act.

“It was good to get back on the scoresheet – my first goal back here and my family was in the stand.

“It means a lot. I love the fans, I love my team-mates and I love the club – I love everyone here.

“Last season I didn’t play much, I had a very tough time, so I’m happy to be back here in a good environment. I enjoy being here. The people here at this club are amazing, but I knew that already.

“To be part of Brentford’s history in the Premier League is what it’s about for me.”

Maupay put the Bees ahead with a close-range header but West Ham led at the break through a stunning volley from Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen’s strike.

Konstantinos Mavropanos headed Bryan Mbeumo’s cross into his own net as Brentford equalised before Nathan Collins’ header condemned West Ham to defeat.

James Ward-Prowse captained the Hammers in the absence of the injured Kurt Zouma.

“There’s a few mistakes we made throughout the game and that’s really disappointing, because we caused the defeat ourselves,” said the midfielder.

“We’ve not suffered from their brilliance, we’ve made the mistakes and been punished.”

