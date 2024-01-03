Sheffield United given ‘here we go’ for Villarreal star as Wilder also pursues Premier League winner

Ben Brereton-Diaz and Kasper Schmeichel could both join Sheffield United this summer.

Sheffield United are on the brink of signing former Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton-Diaz, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Brereton-Diaz left the Lancashire club for Villarreal when his contract expired last summer.

He has struggled in Spain, though, failing to register a single goal or assist in 20 appearances across all competitions this term.

The Chile international was excellent during his time at Blackburn, so his poor form at his new club comes as a bit of a surprise.

Brereton-Diaz was linked with a host of Premier League clubs before joining Villarreal and it looks like he is finally set to join a club in the English top flight.

Sheffield United, who are bottom of the Premier League with nine points from 20 fixtures, will sign the 24-year-old on loan until the end of the season.

This is according to Romano, who says there is no buy option included in the deal to send Brereton-Diaz to Bramall Lane.

READ MORE: Liverpool’s biggest splurge among every Premier League club’s worst-ever January signing

Romano wrote on X on Wednesday: “Ben Brereton Diaz to Sheffield Utd, here we go! Agreement reached on loan deal until June.

“Brereton Diaz will travel in the next 24h for medical tests and contract signing. No buy option clause included, he’ll return to Villarreal in June.”

Last month, David Ornstein confirmed that the Blades will be willing to spend in January as Chris Wilder’s side aim to avoid relegation back to the Championship.

During a Q&A on The Athletic, Ornstein said: “People I speak to in football suggest Sheffield United are the one to watch, the suggestion being they could spend a fair bit in an attempt to escape the drop.

“They had a transfer embargo in January but that was not because of their FFP situation – they were compliant – rather the default on payments.”

Wilder also appears to be keen to bring in a new goalkeeper with multiple reports suggesting Sheffield United have interest in Leicester City legend Kasper Schmeichel.

TalkSPORT reported on Wednesday that the Brereton-Diaz is ‘close’ to joining on loan with the Blades also ‘keen’ on bringing the one-time Premier League winner back to England.

Schmeichel, 37, left Leicester for French side Nice in August 2022.

He spent the 2022/23 campaign in France before joining Anderlecht last September.

United’s interest has also been reported by the Daily Mail.

READ MORE: Liverpool finally go above Everton in Premier League xG table so well done Klopp!