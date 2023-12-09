Brighton 1-1 Burnley: Seagulls score and concede again as Clarets squander another lead

Brighton continued their quest to score and concede in every Premier League game this season as they came from behind to draw with struggling Burnley.

With Luca Koleosho ruled out for “several months” through injury, there was a need for at least one of Burnley‘s many wide forwards to step up in the American’s absence to help fire Vincent Kompany’s side to safety.

After a competitive first half, Wilson Odobert marked his first start in seven Premier League games with a goal aided by a deflection off James Milner.

The hosts struggled to make their chances and dominance of possession count until the introduction of Kaoru Mitoma at half-time, although it was perennial stalwart Pascal Gross who inspired their equaliser with an inviting cross which Simon Adingra converted at the back post to salvage a draw.

Full report to follow.