Brighton have agreed pay Celtic up to £30million for Danish midfielder Matt O’Riley after agreeing a fee with Fenerbahce for Ferdi Kadioglu, according to reports.

The Seagulls have been making moves in the summer transfer window, signing seven players for a combined £145m.

New head coach Fabian Hurzeler has been heavily backed and started his Brighton career with a 3-0 win at Everton on matchday one in the Premier League.

The additional signings of a central midfielder and left-back should conclude Albion’s summer business and it looks like they have secured a player for each position.

Brighton land double ‘here we go’ with Celtic, Fenerbahce stars to join

According to Fabrizio Romano, Brighton will sign both O’Riley and Kadioglu, with Celtic to receive £30m in total for the former, which would make him the most expensive sale in Scottish football history.

Kadioglu is expected to cost £25.4m with personal terms agreed ‘two weeks ago’.

Both deals will take Brighton’s summer spending up to £200m.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Ferdi Kadioglu to Brighton, here we go! Deal in place for €30m package for Fenerbahçe.

‘Kadioglu wanted Brighton project and personal terms were agreed already two weeks ago on five year deal.

‘Medical/travel to be planned for Turkish LB with Colo Barco on loan to Sevilla.’

He later added: ‘Matt O’Riley to Brighton, here we go! Agreement sealed as reported earlier as Brighton complete one more massive signing.

‘Celtic to receive £25m fixed fee plus add-ons up to £30m package, record fee in Scotland.

‘O’Riley and Kadioglu, done deals.’

O’Riley established himself as the best player in Scottish football during his time at Celtic, where he won six major honours.

He came through the Fulham youth academy before being released in 2020, joining MK Dons after six months as a free agent.

In one year in Milton Keynes, the 23-year-old provided 18 goal contributions, earning himself a move to Celtic for around £1m.

After 27 goals and 35 assists in 124 appearances, the two-cap Danish international will leave the Bhoys for a massive profit.

Kadioglu is another terrific signing for Brighton, massively improving Hurzeler’s back four.

He starred for Turkey at Euro 2024 and has appeared five times for Fenerbahce in 2024/25.

