Eredivisie club PSV Eindhoven have refused to negotiate with Premier League club Brighton over the sale of defender Oliver Boscagli.

The Seagulls have displayed interest in the French defender and want to take him to the Amex stadium for a fee of €10 million.

The French defender recently rejected a contract renewal from the Dutch champions and is eager to join the Premier League club on a permanent basis.

Only a year remains on his current contract, but PSV would still rather retain his services despite the risk of losing him for free next summer.

Brighton ‘absolutely want’ the 26-year-old but PSV are point blank refusing to negotiate as things stand.

Brighton are still keen to add to their impressive squad after their dream start in the Premier League despite already spending close to £200m on new additions this summer.

One of their new additions, Matt O’ Riley, faces a lengthy amount of time out of action after a serious ankle injury on his debut against Crawley Town on Tuesday.

“It’s like we expected, a bad injury,” Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler revealed at his press conference on Thursday. “He needs surgery on his ankle.

“I can’t say how long we expect him to be out, we have to look how the rehab will go. But of course it’s a tough one for us, we try to support him the best way we can.We try to get him as fast as possible back on the pitch and let’s hope he will be back soon.

“I had a small chat with him yesterday, it’s not the best situation, he’s very disappointed but he’s a good character, a very positive guy and looks immediately in the future. He says he’ll be back soon and come back stronger and that’s a very positive thing.”

Brighton take on Arsenal in their third Premier League game of the season and despite the Gunners being “one of the best in the world” Hurzeler insists his team will “go there to win”.

He said: “They don’t have a lot of weaknesses and they have solutions for all phases of the game. We need a good day. We go there to win because I think my squad have potential, but we have to respect them because for me they are one of the best teams in the world right now.”

Brighton fans will be hoping their new signings can make an impact at the weekend and in there push for a European spot in the 24/25 season.