Brighton are leading the race to sign Everton-linked Newcastle United winger Yankuba Minteh, according to reports.

The 19-year-old starred on loan at Feyenoord last season, scoring 10 goals and providing six assists for the Dutch side.

His fine form has caught the eye of several clubs, with French outfit Lyon and Premier League clubs Everton and Brighton expressing an interest.

Liverpool have also been linked following Arne Slot’s move from Feyenoord to Anfield, but Minteh moving to the red side of Merseyside seems unlikely.

The Reds have been looking at another Newcastle winger in Anthony Gordon, according to reports.

Minteh reportedly wants to play in the Premier League and has rejected the opportunity to join Lyon.

A move to Everton has reportedly fallen through, leaving Fabian Hurzeler’s Brighton as the clear frontrunners for the teenager’s signature.

Brighton ‘lead race’ for Newcastle forward

This much has been confirmed by a report from iNews, where it is claimed that the Seagulls now ‘lead Everton in the race’ to sign Minteh from Premier League rivals Newcastle.

Brighton’s interest is set to become ‘advanced’ with Newcastle ‘forced to broker sales before the end of the month’ due to the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules (PSR).

As well as Lyon, it is noted that interest abroad has also come from Borussia Dortmund, with clubs impressed after Minteh’s season on loan at Feyenoord.

Newcastle are currently hoping for at least £30million for Minteh, who was signed from Danish outfit Odense for around £6.7m in July 2023.

A switch to Brighton ‘is likely to appeal’ to Minteh as he prioritises staying in the Premier League, though the Gambian international is said to be ‘relaxed’ about growing speculation about his future.

There is not expected to be a buy-back clause included in any deal that sees Minteh move to the Amex, the report adds.

Newcastle supporters are upset to see their club be so open to the idea of selling the 19-year-old winger, who will leave without being given the chance to shine at St James’ Park.

However, selling Minteh would help Newcastle balance the books and avoid a PSR breach.

It would also help ease any anxiety the club’s fans have over the futures of star players Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak.

Chelsea ‘have further contact with Newcastle’ over Alexander Isak transfer

It was reported earlier this week that Chelsea made an enquiry to the Geordies over a deal to sign the latter and there have been more rumours about the Blues’ interest on Friday.

Sky Sports Newcastle expert Keith Downie broke the news on Friday night that there have been further talks between Chelsea and Eddie Howe’s side.

Downie wrote on X: “Chelsea have had further contact with Newcastle over striker Alexander Isak today. Newcastle do not want to sell any of their star players but are in a difficult position with PSR deadline looming on July 1.

“Isak, who scored 25 goals last season despite a recurring groin injury, would be valued upwards of £100m.

“Chelsea made a tentative enquiry for the Swede earlier this week, and there’s been further contact since.”

