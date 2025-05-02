Brighton vs Newcastle prediction, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Brighton welcome Newcastle to the Amex on Sunday afternoon, hoping to build on last weekend’s dramatic win and keep their European dreams alive.

The Seagulls left it late against West Ham but struck twice in the closing stages to snatch a 3-2 victory, which was their first win in six games.

Their home form has remained solid, but with Fulham breathing down their necks in the race for eighth, consistency is now non-negotiable.

Fabian Hurzeler’s side haven’t won back-to-back games since the March 2, slipping down the Premier League, falling out of the FA Cup at the quarter-finals stage and, the most gutting result of all, losing the Sussex Senior Cup 1-0 to Horsham.

In a bid to inspire that consistency, Brighton called in Yaya Toure this week. Hopefully, he offered some pearls of wisdom to Brighton’s struggling midfield, as opposed to stuffing them with the birthday cake.

Newcastle, meanwhile, arrive in ruthless form, having won six of their last seven in the league. Eddie Howe’s side swept aside Ipswich with typical swagger last weekend and remain in the thick of the Champions League chase.

Brighton vs Newcastle prediction

This fixture has been something of a bogey trip for Newcastle, who have never won in seven Premier League games at the Amex Stadium.

Brighton, meanwhile, are quietly chasing a bit of history, aiming to beat the Magpies for a third time this season, which is something they’ve never achieved in the top flight.

Brighton’s last 11 games have averaged 4.1 goals. Considering they’re a well-coached side with a rigid structure, a lot of their games seem to resemble strapping fireworks to a Rubik’s cube.

Newcastle, by contrast, are the Premier League’s most in-form side since mid-December and have developed a nasty habit of winning by at least three-goal margins.

It all points to an entertaining, high-scoring contest. Alexander Isak will be eager to finally break his duck against the Seagulls, but Brighton’s strong home record and penchant for sudden upturns suggest they won’t go quietly.

Despite that, we’re more than happy to back the Magpies to continue their fine form, even if Eddie Howe has been cursed with a dreaded manager of the month nomination.

Brighton team news

Ferdi Kadioglu, James Milner and Georginio Rutter have been ruled out due to injury, while Pedro will sit this one out due to suspension.

In better news, Jan Paul van Hecke has returned from concussion protocols and is available to partner Lewis Dunk in the heart of the defence.

They’ll be flanked by Mats Wieffer on the right and Pervis Estupinan on the left.

Carlos Baleba filled in at centre back against West Ham, but he can return to the midfield alongside Jack Hinshelwood.

Karou Mitoma could be back in favour, having scored in successive substitute appearances, while Yankuba Minteh and Matt O’Riley will also be required to support Danny Welbeck.

Brighton expected line-up

Verbruggen – Wieffer, Dunk, Van Hecke, Estupinan – Baleba, Hinshelwood – Minteh, O’Riley, Mitoma – Welbeck

Newcastle team news

Lewis Hall, Jamaal Lascelles, Matt Target and Joelinton have been ruled out due to injury.

The back five should remain the same with Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn and Tino Livramento featuring.

Joe Willock replaced Joelinton, who has suffered a season-ending injury, for the 3-0 win against Ipswich last weekend.

He’ll continue alongside Bruno Guimaraes with Sandro Tonali holding down the fort at CDM.

Jacob Murphy and Harvey Barnes were in super form as the Magpies won five of six matches in April. They’ll support top scorer Alexander Isak

Newcastle expected line-up

Pope – Trippier, Schar, Burn, Livramento – Guimaraes, Tonali, Willock – Murphy, Isak, Barnes

Brighton vs Newcastle: How to watch and listen

Brighton vs Newcastle stats

– Brighton have beaten Newcastle twice this season and could beat them three times in a single campaign for the first time as a top-flight side.

– Brighton’s last 11 league matches have featured at least three goals, with a total of 45 scored in that run.

– Newcastle are winless in all seven of their Premier League visits to Brighton, the most they’ve faced any team away from home without a single victory.

– Newcastle have won 14 of their last 19 Premier League games, more than any other side since mid-December.

– Alexander Isak has 22 Premier League goals this season, equalling the most by a Newcastle player since Shearer in the 2003/04 season.

– Eddie Howe is one win away from guiding Newcastle to 20 league victories in a season, which was last achieved by Sir Bobby Robson in the 2002/03 season.