Brighton reach ‘pinch me’ pinnacle as De Zerbi’s side out-football the football purists

Brighton just beat Ajax *in* Ajax. It may well be the most historic win in their history, featuring quite possibly the biggest ‘pinch me’ moment of many under Roberto De Zerbi.

As ‘pinch me’ moments go, and the Brighton fans have had plenty over the last few seasons, their opener on Thursday may well be the biggest. The travelling fans watched as a graduate of Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy, a guy deemed the most valuable teenager three years ago at €80m, gave them the lead at the home of the four-time European champions, for whom Johan Cruyff and Marco van Basten used to dazzle.

It was brilliant from Ansu Fati, who made a stunning first touch beyond the Ajax defence look very simple before sliding the ball into the corner past Diant Ramaj. The centre-backs and goalkeeper had no chance of stopping the loanee, who – like everyone who’s joined Roberto De Zerbi’s side – has entirely bought into the intricacies and eccentricities of the Italian’s philosophy.

Simon Adingra assisted Fati, before the favour was returned in the second half, in what would be another scarcely believable moment if it wasn’t so typically Brighton.

They popped the ball around in absurdly tight areas in midfield for a minute or so, before Fati was released in the No.10 position through a beautiful pass around the corner by Mahmoud Dahoud. Fati glided at the Ajax defenders before slipping in Adingra, who swept the ball over Ramaj and into the top corner. It was pure De Zerbi; pure Brighton; pure football at the home of the football purists.

Ajax’s struggles this season have been well documented. Maurice Steijn was sacked after just 11 games in charge, with the Dutch giants sitting second bottom of the Eredivisie on five points from their opening seven league games. But there’s been an uptick under John van’t Schip, who’s led them to comfortable victories over Heerenveen and Volendam in their last two.

We can’t pretend this is a classic Ajax side. Apart from anything, this is the first season they haven’t qualified for the Champions League since 2017/18. They’re a far-cry from the Erik ten Hag side that beat Real Madrid and Juventus on their way to the Champions League semi-finals. It’s the Ajax name more than the current quality of the opposition that makes this such a monumental scalp for little old Brighton.

And although De Zerbi’s made relatively light work of beating them at the Amex two weeks ago, winning in the Johan Cruyff Arena is something else.

Far from being overawed, they were supremely confident. Dahoud and Billy Gilmour were composed and progressive in midfield; Fati, Adingra and Kauro Mitoma were a consistent threat on the ball and a pain in the arse off it. Some of Joao Pedro’s footwork was stunning, and his hold-up play to relieve pressure was excellent after they went 2-0 up and Ajax started to press higher in search of a way back into the game.

James Milner, Lewis Dunk and Pervis Estpuninan all had to go off injured, and they required the interventions of Jan Paul van Hecke and Bart Verbruggen towards the end of the game, but nothing could stop Brighton on their inexorable path to arguably the most historic win in their history.

As is the case with Manchester United defeats, we’re at risk of becoming numb to Brighton brilliance. They’ve been so good under De Zerbi that they were expected to do well in the Europa League, and for most, particularly given Ajax’s struggles, victory on Thursday will have come as no surprise.

But let’s not forget where Brighton have come from, let’s not allow ourselves to become numb and shrug our shoulders. They just beat Ajax in Ajax; it’s incredible.