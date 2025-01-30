Brighton are ‘reluctant to sell’ Kaoru Mitoma despite expecting a monstrous £90million bid from Saudi Arabia, according to reports.

Mitoma joined the Seagulls from Japanese outfit Kawasaki Frontale in the 2021 summer transfer window and was instantly loaned out to Union Saint-Gilloise for the season.

The Japanese winger enjoyed a breakout season in 2022/23, establishing himself as one of the best dribblers in the Premier League.

He was linked with moves to Chelsea and Manchester United but a transfer never came close to materialising, though his Brighton departure could come soon.

That is because there is strong interest from the Saudi Pro League, according to transfer expert David Ornstein.

Writing for The Athletic, Ornstein reports that Brighton have received a €65million (£54.4million) offer from Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr, who are also closing in on the signing of Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran.

With days left of the January transfer window, Fabian Hurzeler’s side have ‘formally rejected’ the offer.

It is claimed that Al Nassr have made Mitoma their ‘top target’ for the wing following the agreement to sign Villa striker Duran.

Mitoma is under contract until 2027 so Albion do not need to sell but might receive a second offer that is too good to turn down.

According to James Benge, Al Nassr will come back with a ‘second and final offer worth up to £90million’ for Mitoma, who Brighton are ‘reluctant to sell’.

Brighton have established a reputation as one of the best clubs in Europe when it comes to buying and selling players.

Rejecting £90m for Mitoma, who is 28 in May, would be an absolutely ludicrous decision, even if the transfer window closes on Monday.

The Japanese international has played in all 23 Premier League games for the Seagulls this season, scoring five goals and making three assists.

