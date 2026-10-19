Brighton respond to Man Utd overtures towards Hurzeler as Carrick sack looms

Fabian Hurzeler has been linked with a move to Man Utd.

Fabian Hurzeler has a key backer at Manchester United amid mounting pressure on Michael Carrick, and how Brighton feel about United’s interest has come to light.

Hurzeler, 33, is working wonders this term. His Brighton side are by far the Premier League’s top scorers, blasting 23 goals in just seven games so far.

It’s not all-out attack at the AMEX, however, with the Seagulls also boasting the league’s joint-meanest defence with just five goals shipped.

Making Hurzeler’s heroics all the more impressive is the fact Brighton, as they usually do, sold some of their best players over the summer. Jan Paul van Hecke (Tottenham) and Carlos Baleba (Man Utd) both moved for big fees.

And according to a recent update from our colleagues over on TEAMtalk, there’s a possibility Hurzeler reunites with Baleba at Old Trafford.

Their insider, Graeme Bailey, stressed that as of last week, Man Utd do not plan to sack Carrick. However, in the event results do not improve, the club won’t sit idly by and in Jason Wilcox, Hurzeler has a key backer.

Bailey explained: ‘We understand that United sporting director Jason Wilcox is a ‘confirmed admirer’ of Hurzeler, who was firmly under consideration before the Old Trafford hierarchy decided to appoint Michael Carrick on a permanent basis.’

Carrick is enduring a nightmare right now, with his United side out of the League Cup, winning just once in the league, and failing to keep a clean sheet against English opposition.

There are no shortage of readily available managers INEOS could turn to, with Antonio Conte and Eddie Howe the pair most frequently linked.

But in Hurzeler, United would be appointing one of world football’s best young managers, and he’s someone who is already proven in the Premier League.

Brighton react to Man Utd interest in Fabian Hurzeler

But per the latest from Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, Brighton are not concerned by Man Utd’s interest in Hurzeler.

O’Rourke stated: ‘Brighton are “relaxed” about the long-term future of manager Fabian Hurzeler amid an impressive start to the season.

‘The German has been heavily linked with the Manchester United job in recent weeks, but the Seagulls have had “no contact” from any other club at this stage.

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‘Hurzeler’s stock has risen dramatically in recent months, but Brighton have him tied down under contract until the summer of 2029.

‘Sources say that the South Coast outfit are not worried about the prospect of the 33-year-old leaving any time soon, although they are “not surprised” by the interest.’