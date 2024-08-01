Brighton say goodbye to their ‘greatest-ever Premier League signing’

Pascal Gross has been described as Brighton’s “greatest-ever Premier League signing” after he left the club to join Borussia Dortmund.

Gross’ transfer to boyhood club Dortmund brings his seven-year spell at Albion to an end, where he made 261 appearances in all competitions.

After Gross joined Brighton in 2017 from FC Ingolstadt, the Germany international become an invaluable player for a number of head coaches and was used in a variety of positions, but will now ply his trade back in his native county.

Brighton chairman Tony Bloom said: “In terms of his contribution on the pitch, Pascal goes down as the club’s greatest-ever Premier League signing.

“He has been with us since the start of the Premier League era and has been such a superb player for us. He has been a joy to watch and contributed so many important and memorable moments across the last seven seasons.

“I am really sad to see him leave – and I know it has not been an easy decision for him – but I understand his desire to see out his career at the top of the German game with the club he grew up supporting.

“On behalf of all Brighton & Hove Albion fans I would like to wholeheartedly thank Pascal, and I wish him well with Dortmund.

“The term legend is often overused, but in Pascal’s case he is a genuine legend of this club and will be welcome back here at any time in the future.”

Gross created more chances than every Premier League player barring Bruno Fernandes last season.

Technical director David Weir said, “We fought hard to convince Pascal to stay with us, and further his unbelievable legacy with the club, but ultimately the lure of his boyhood team proved too strong, and having agreed a fee with Dortmund, we could not stand in his way.

“It’s an incredible opportunity for Pascal, seeing out his career playing for his boyhood team at the top level of German football, and nobody would wish to deny him that chance. I am sure many of us will watch with great interest over the coming seasons.”

Head coach Fabian Hurzeler added, “We are really sorry to lose Pascal, but we fully understood his situation. It is understandable that he wanted to take the opportunity to join one of the very top clubs in Germany, and he goes with our best wishes for the future.

“I am disappointed not to have had the chance to work with him, but I fully appreciate his position and would like to thank him for the impact he has had on this club, as that has undoubtedly helped me as coach.”