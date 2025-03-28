Brighton vs Nottingham Forest prediction, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Brighton will be out for a measure of revenge when they face Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup at the AMEX Stadium this Saturday evening.

Forest put them over their knee and gave them a thorough spanking when the sides last met, handing Albion the biggest loss in their fledgling Premier League history.

It’s the biggest battering the Seagulls have taken since trying to pinch Sam Allardyce’s chips at Skeggy Butlins.

Middlesbrough went one better by whipping them 9-0 in a Division Two clash in 1953 but even that result doesn’t hold a blitz candle to the war-time thrashing they suffered at the hands of Norwich.

In a move that Man City would be proud of, Norwich took advantage of the fact they were a staging-post during World War II, sweeping up 17 accomplished Bolton Wanderers players to play for them during the 1940 season.

Four of them featured against Brighton and played a starring role as the Canaries beat the Seagulls 18-0 on a day when the visitors arrived with four players and recruited the rest from the crowd.

More history will be made on Saturday if Brighton reach their fourth FA Cup semi-final, though standing in their way will be two-time winners Nottingham Forest.





Brighton vs Nottingham Forest prediction:

We’ve arduously pondered which way this game will swing. On the one hand, Brighton’s players will want to move heaven and earth to avenge the City Ground mauling.

On the other hand, that doesn’t factor into Forest’s thinking. They’ve been cast into the role of underdogs all season, and they keep rising to the occasion.

There’s a nice price on offer if the visitors can grab a goal and shut up shop, which has been the blueprint for this season’s success, but the evidence suggests cracks are appearing.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side has shipped 15 goals in five away games and may find themselves at the mercy of a side more than capable of running up a score at the AMEX.

To their credit, they found the net 10 times themselves during that run-in and 20 times in their previous nine.

Albion have their own defensive demons to exorcise but they seem to be in the process of doing so, allowing six goals in seven matches since losing to Forest.

Brighton team news

Fabian Hurzeler has been battling an injury crisis that’s kept 10 bodies in the treatment room for much of March, though early indications are that he could welcome back some key players this weekend.

Lewis Dunk and Joel Veltman are expected to return and slot straight into the line-up, while Matt O’Riley and Solly March add depth from the bench.

However, Albion will be without Ferdi Kadioglu, Igor Julio, Jason Steele, James Milner, and Tariq Lamptey.

Georginio Rutter may be afforded a rest if Joao Pedro operates in a central role behind Danny Welbeck.

Brighton expected line-up

(4-2-3-1) Verbruggen – Veltman, Dunk, Van Hecke, Estupinan – Baleba, Hinshelwood – Minteh, Pedro, Mitoma – Welbeck

Nottingham Forest team news

It should be as you were at the back with Matz Sels in goal, Ola Aina, Nikola Milenkovic, Murillo and Nico Williams all starting.

We’re also expecting a first-choice midfield pairing with Elliot Anderson and Nicolas Dominguez retaining their place.

Anthony Elanga, Morgan Gibbs-White and Callum Hudson-Odoi will support a lone striker – that looks like being Taiwo Awoniyi.

He’s been the striker of choice during this competition and will surely start again after Chris Wood picked up a minor knock on international duty.

Nottingham Forest expected line-up

(4-2-3-1) Sels – Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams – Anderson, Dominguez – Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi – Wood

Brighton vs Nottingham Forest: How to watch and listen

Saturday evening’s FA Cup tie between Brighton and Nottingham Forest will be broadcast live on BBC One, BBC Two Wales, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. There’s also live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sport.





Brighton vs Nottingham Forest stats:

This is the third time these sides have met in a cup competition but the first time they’ve clashed in the FA Cup.

There has been little to separate the teams over the years, with Brighton winning 12 and Forest winning 13 of 34 matches.

Four of the last five meetings between the sides have featured four or more goals.

Brighton suffered their worst-ever Premier League loss (7-0) when the sides met at the City Ground in February.

Brighton are unbeaten in seven across all competitions since that humbling defeat.

Forest ended a five-match winless streak by beating Man City and Ipswich Town before the international break.

Fabian Hurzeler (Brighton) quotes

Nuno Espirito Santo (Forest) quotes

Brighton vs Nottingham Forest referee stats:

Both Brighton and Forest have enjoyed multiple successes with referee Peter Bankes at the whistle this season.

The Seagulls beat Man Utd 3-0 at Old Trafford under his watchful eye and claimed all three points with a 1-0 win against Newcastle at St James’ Park. They weren’t as fortunate when losing 4-2 to Chelsea.

Forest produced a pair of 3-0 wins against Wolves and West Ham with Bankes in charge, and he gave them a helping hand by dismissing Hammers midfielder Edson Alvarez.

Bankes was also in charge of Bournemouth’s wild 4-2 win at Wolves earlier in the season, awarding three penalties to the Cherries as Justin Kluivert scored a hat-trick from the spot.

He’s one of the most whistle-shy refs in the Premier League this season, blowing up for just 19 fouls per 90 minutes and showing 86 yellow cards in 21 matches.