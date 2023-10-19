Brilliance of Bellingham is great news for everyone in England – apart from one man

Controversial as ever, we’re going to start off here with a bold claim. You know Jude Bellingham? Yeah? He’s good, we reckon.

We’ll give you all a moment to recover from the white-hot heat of that take, but basically that is very good news for England.

Because he isn’t just good. He’s generationally good. He’s 20, carries himself like he’s 30, plays like he’s 25 and can already do pretty much everything you could want a footballer to do. He’s also, to a degree that is really quite frightening, continuing to get better at all those things. At alarming speed.

If he were to suddenly plateau now and never get any better than he is at this moment, he would still be England’s most important footballer of the next decade. There is no evidence he is about to plateau.

But while this is good news for almost every single person in England, its is quite bad news for one: James Maddison. Bellingham has screwed Maddison right over. Bellingham is such a transcendental player that he can play almost anywhere. Right now, for instance, there is nobody else you’d back over him to be Harry Kane’s long-term successor such is the range of his skillset and such is the dearth of alternatives.

For now, though, they are very much colleagues in the same team and demonstrably having an absolute ball playing together as England’s two standout talents in an attacking four blessed with plenty of it.

And Bellingham has been so ridiculously good, and so adept at getting the very best out of Kane, shoved further forward into his Real Madrid number 10 role that something quite curious has now occurred.

Mediawatch had a chuckle at the tabloids trying and failing to compute that a player dazzling everyone at a daft foreign club like Real Madrid wouldn’t automatically prefer really to come and play in Our League, but it’s undeniably unusual for England’s two best players to both be simultaneously playing outside England.

More unusual still, though, for the best English player in England on current form to find himself unable to get himself a place in the England team because of it. And for that to be absolutely fair enough.

Maddison has a very decent case for being the best player in the Premier League so far this season – he’s certainly taken his already impressive game to an even higher level since his move to Tottenham – but he is not as good as Bellingham. Vanishingly few players currently are.

And while we’re currently in a frame of mind where we want to have a go at Gareth Southgate, because he really is being ridiculous with this Jordan Henderson nonsense, we can’t be critical here.

We could half-heartedly argue that in terms of overall quality England’s midfield would be better if you replaced Kalvin Phillips with Bellingham and Bellingham with Maddison. Because Bellingham is even further clear of Phillips as a six or eight than he is Maddison as a 10.

Instinctively, overall, you’d think that should be a better team. It’s certainly one that is probably less likely to go down to 10 men after nine minutes, based on recent evidence.

On paper, it definitely looks better. Because you’ve suddenly got three excellent players in there, all doing roles they’re expert at, and all currently playing the best football of their careers. Rather than including a player who is playing almost no football at all.

We’d very much like to see how it looked, anyway. It’s not like we’d be wasting Bellingham purely as a screen given his ability to glide around the pitch and the now inevitably, reliably, consistently comforting excellence of Declan Rice in there and his priceless ability to basically never dip below a 7/10 while still chucking in the occasional 9/10.

But at the same time, we’re not sure in reality it actually would be better than simply putting Bellingham in positions where he can do most damage. As he showed on Tuesday, he can still drop deep and influence from 10 – Kane famously does so from nine – but generally speaking he is more dangerous to the opposition the further forward you can get him on the ball.

Bellingham further forward is also bad news for Phil Foden’s starting prospects, but he has the consolation at least of being capable of playing any of the three positions behind and around Kane, and is probably first reserve in at least the two wide ones.

Maddison can play there, and Southgate has tried it, but he is of far more limited effectiveness in those positions. He is at his best in the cheating position, flitting between the point of midfield and base of the attack, breaking lines and hearts.

Which, unfortunately for Maddison, is now very much where Bellingham is now almost at his most effective. And, unfortunately for Maddison, Bellingham is Bellingham.

