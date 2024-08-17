A few Liverpool players could be on their way out

Liverpool have been backed to complete the signing of Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili as two Reds players have been linked with an exit.

Arne Slot’s side started the new campaign with a bang as Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah ensured that the Reds left Portman Road with all three points.

As of writing, Liverpool are the only Premier League side that have not made a signing this summer, although the club is still looking to secure deals in the final weeks of the window.

It’s been well-documented that the club are looking for a new holding midfielder and after being knocked back by Martin Zubimendi they are set to explore alternative targets.

Another position that Liverpool have been looking to strengthen is their goalkeeping department as Caoimhin Kelleher continues to be linked with a move away from the club.

According to reports, Liverpool have reached an ‘agreement in principle’ to sign Georgia international Mamardashvili from La Valencia.

The deal is said to be worth around €35m and former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson thinks that could spell the end for Kelleher.

“Alisson is 31 years old and struggled with injuries last season,” he told Football Insider.

“But I don’t think it’ll affect Alisson so much, I think it’s more Kelleher who they’ll be looking at. Any money they’ll get from his potential sale is pure profit under PSR rules.

“Now at 25 years old, he’s only played a handful of games for Liverpool in the Premier League so he’ll be looking at this and thinking his chances are going to be limited.

“He could move on in search of regular football. Mamardashvili is a brilliant goalkeeper. He’s the hottest prospect in Europe as far as goalkeepers go, and he’s only 23.

“He was, in my opinion, the La Liga goalkeeper of the season last year and we saw what he could do at the Euros with Georgia.

“I’m surprised that Liverpool are signing him and sending him out on loan because of where he is in his career. He was linked with the likes of Real Madrid.

“There’s a little bit of uncertainty there, but if Liverpool can pull off a deal like that then it’s a very shrewd signing for them.

“They’re getting a very good young goalkeeper and he will be the natural successor to Alisson. It just throws questions about Kelleher’s future wide open.”

Jurgen Klopp always spoke about Kelleher highly, but given his lack of Premier League football, an exit this summer does remain a possibility.

Another Liverpool star who is considering his future is Joe Gomez who wasn’t involved in Liverpool’s squad that faced Ipswich whatsoever.

According to reports, Gomez is currently assessing his options before the transfer window closes, with the likes of Chelsea, Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Fulham all said to be interested.

The 27-year-old is still under contract with Liverpool until 2027, although there is a real chance that he leaves the club in the coming weeks.

