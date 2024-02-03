Broja exit hands opportunity to Chelsea teenager people ‘forget’ as Pochettino hints at improved role

Mauricio Pochettino has suggested that a Chelsea man people “forget” about, Deivid Washington, could play more after Armando Broja left on deadline day, as the Blues still have “enough” forward options.

Albanian international Broja was courted by a number of Premier League clubs at the back end of the January transfer window, with West Ham, Wolves and Fulham all in the mix late on.

Fulham snapped the striker up on loan, which seemingly leaves Chelsea light up top. Indeed, Christopher Nkunku is sidelined and it’s unclear if Nicolas Jackson is fully fit.

Pochettino is quick to point out that 18-year-old striker Washington is at his disposal, though, and could feature more that his nine league minutes so far this season going forwards.

“It is important to recover Christopher [Nkunku] and it is important for Nico Jackson to arrive. Also, sometimes we forget, but Deivid Washington is here with us. The options we have up front are enough,” Pochettino told a press conference.

The Chelsea boss is hopeful that Jackson will be able to return to the side soon, and is expecting that to be the case if there are no hiccups.

“We need to assess Nico; today was his first training session with us,” the manager added.

“He didn’t play too much [at the Africa Cup of Nations], but he was one month away.

“That is why we need to assess him really well and not take risks. If nothing happens, for sure he will be involved in the squad.”

Pochettino also spoke on the progress Broja can make away from Stamford Bridge for the rest of the campaign.

“It is a very good opportunity for him to play maybe more. It’s a good move for him and he can take the opportunity to play more,” Pochettino said.

Broja has been limited to just six league starts this season, and has managed just one goal – against his new employers Fulham during a 2-0 win.

The striker options are fewer at Craven Cottage, and they clearly wanted the striker for a reason, so it’s to be expected that he’ll be given ample time to show off his quality.

Given Fulham have no option to buy the striker in the summer, a good rest of the campaign could see Broja elevated in the Chelsea ranks once he returns.

