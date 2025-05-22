Bruno Fernandes has offered to fall on his sword for Manchester United this summer and admits sacking Ruben Amorim would be the “easy” decision.

Brennan Johnson scored the only goal of the game at the San Mames to end Spurs’ 17-year wait for a trophy and secure Ange Postecoglou’s side a spot in the Champions League next season.

Johnson’s darting run into the six-yard box caught Shaw on his heels at the end of the first half as he attempted to divert Pape Matar Sarr’s cross in, with the ball rebounding off Shaw and past Andre Onana.

Defeat in the final confirmed United’s worst season in 51 years, with the run to the Europa League final putting gloss on a miserable domestic campaign which has seen the Red Devils win just six of 26 league games since Amorim took charge in November.

Fernandes has been a shining light for United with 19 goals and 19 assists in all competitions, leading him to be linked with a summer exit.

And after losing the final, the Red Devils skipper said he will happily leave the club if “they want to make some money” to aid the huge rebuild required.

“I will be here until the club tells me it is time to leave,” Fernandes said. “I am available to make the club have great days again.

“The day the club thinks I am too much, or it is time to leave, football is like that and you never know.

“If the club thinks it is time to leave, because they want to make some money, that is what it is and football is like that sometimes.”

Despite sacking Amorim being the “easy” decision, Fernandes is convinced “he is the right man” for the job.

“It’s not my decision, I think Ruben Amorim is the right person,” Fernandes said. “I know it’s difficult to understand, but I still believe he’s the right coach.

“The club is in a situation where it’s easy to have a new coach because the results haven’t been there. But I think he is the right man.”

Amorim said in the build-up to the game that he would resign if the United board felt he wasn’t right for the job after his shocking debut season, and despite retaining confidence that he can turn things around at Old Trafford, again claimed after the game that he will step down if club chiefs and the fans want him to.

“In this moment, I am not going to be here defending myself, is not my style,” Amorim said. “I cannot do it, is really hard for me. So I have nothing to show to the fans to say I am going to improve because of this, I had these problems, I will not do nothing.

“In this moment, it’s a little bit of faith. So let’s see. Like I said before, coming here before in the flash, I am always open. If the board and fans feel that I’m not the right guy, I will go the next day without any conversation about compensation.

“But I will not quit again. I am really confident in my job and, as you can see, I will not change nothing in the way I do things.”