Man Utd in crunch talks with Bruno Fernandes as pressure on Michael Carrick intensifies

Manchester United are ‘locked’ in talks with Bruno Fernandes over a new contract amid uncertainty over his Old Trafford future, as Michael Carrick prepares for a crucial clash against Leeds United this afternoon.

The Red Devils currently sit 14th in the Premier League table after a dismal start to the season. That has led to speculation that Carrick could be relieved of his duties.

Antonio Conte and Fabian Hurzeler have both been linked with the Man Utd job, and a loss to Leeds would inevitably lead to more pressure on Carrick.

Fernandes, meanwhile, remains one of the club’s most important players, with the 32-year-old notching four goals across all competitions so far this season.

Carrick deployed Fernandes as a right-winger in Man Utd’s Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid this week, and it’ll be interesting to see if he’s back in his usual attacking midfield role today.

Man Utd are working to tie Fernandes down to a new deal, but a departure next year is still a possibility.

Football Insider have reported that Man Utd are ‘locked in talks’ with Fernandes over a contract extension, with his current deal expiring at the end of this season.

READ NEXT – Alejandro Balde to Man Utd grows more and more likely – ‘It could be January’

Man Utd eyeing ‘long-term’ Bruno Fernandes extension

It is worth noting that Man Utd have an option to extend Fernandes’ deal by a further year. This is something they will almost certainly exercise to avoid losing him on a free transfer, if they need to.

But the club are aiming for a new ‘long-term’ deal for Fernandes, despite the fact that he is coming to the end of his prime as a 32-year-old.

“United are still in contract talks with Fernandes over a new deal. His contract is due to expire in 2027, but United do have an option to extend that for a further year,” journalist Pete O’Rourke told Football Insider.

“And obviously the two parties are in ongoing negotiations to see if they can sort out a longer-term deal for Fernandes.”

“Obviously nothing’s been agreed as yet, but United have no plans to lose Bruno Fernandes anytime soon, and we know how important a player he is to the team.”

Man Utd also face a big decision over the future of Lisandro Martinez, who is also in the final year of his contract.

He has been in the spotlight after criticising the Red Devil’s recruitment in a controversial interview earlier this week.

Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Harry Amass, Tyler Fletcher and Tom Heaton’s contracts expire at the end of this season, too.

READ MORE – Romano reacts to Conte ‘agreement’ with Man Utd as Carrick sack decision made