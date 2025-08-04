Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has stated “more competition” is important for Manchester United after a “lazy” performance, and “one or two” signings could help.

United have had a decent time of it in pre-season. Their American tour ended with wins over West Ham and Bournemouth – 2-1 and 4-1 respectively – and a 2-2 draw with Everton.

Fernandes suggested the draw, in which United were twice in front, was not an ideal finish to the summer.

He told Sky Sports: “It’s been positive. It’s been positive to be together to create a bond between the players. It’s been important for developing how we want to play and getting the new players involved too.

“We didn’t want to finish in this way. Our performance wasn’t the best and we were a little bit lazy today. We want to avoid that because with laziness you can pay at any moment.”

Fernandes also called for more signings to keep the squad competitive.

“It’s improving. But it’s not the place it needs to be,” he said.

“I don’t want to take a dig at anyone but the club is doing the best they can in terms of the financial situation they talk about.

“But it was crystal clear we needed more competition for the players that were here, more quality to get everyone to step up a little more to get to the XI, and I think that is what the club are trying to do.

“Hopefully we can get one or two players more to help with that.”

In response, manager Ruben Amorim said: “I think I’m happy for the players to have that feeling. It’s saying that they understand the situation. So, it’s a good feeling.

“One team can always improve with more players, but we have players to make that competition. We need to improve as a team and we have potential to improve with our players and I’m really happy with the squad.”

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365:

👉 Man Utd star performs summer transfer U-turn as his former coach ‘wants’ to reunite him with Ronaldo

👉 Man Utd, Newcastle target Sesko ‘chooses new club’ but three ‘alarm bells’ ring

👉 Man Utd set low asking price for Rasmus Hojlund as Dane rejects Benjamin Sesko swap deal

After winning the Premier League Summer Series in America, despite the draw against Everton, United will play one more pre-season game, against Fiorentina at Old Trafford, on August 9, before they kick off the Premier League season against Arsenal on August 17.

There are just two games between their season opener and their first meeting with rivals Manchester City this season, with a trip to the Etihad on September 14.

READ MORE: Man Utd ‘ready to match’ Newcastle’s offer for Sesko as ‘deadline’ for decision emerges