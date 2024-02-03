Bruno Fernandes exit snub revealed as Man Utd star rejects ‘astronomical offer’ for two reasons

Bruno Fernandes reportedly rejected an ‘astronomical offer’ to join Al Hilal in January, as the Manchester United star wants to remain and win titles at Old Trafford while also starring in European football.

Fernandes has been one of the starring players for United over the past five seasons. The Portuguese has racked up 71 goals and 60 assists in 215 games since joining from Sporting CP.

Naturally, United will hope they don’t lose him any time soon, but there was apparently a threat of that happening in January.

Indeed, according to Record, an ‘astronomical offer’ came in for the attacking-midfielder from Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal. It’s not revealed exactly what that was, but in any case, Fernandes turned down the chance to move there.

It seems he did so without much thought, too, as the report suggests he responded negatively to the proposal.

The reasons given were that he believes he still has unfinished business with the Red Devils in European football. Fernandes has never got past the round of 16 in the Champions League with United, and clearly wants to be able to push beyond that point.

What’s more, the report suggests he wants to keep fighting for titles with the club, having only ever won the League Cup during his time in Manchester.

With that said, not only did he resist an offer that would be ‘irrefutable’ for most, but the opportunity to link up with former Sporting manager Jorge Jesus.

A number of European stars have upped sticks to Saudi Arabia of late, with the lure of massively lucrative deals hard for some to turn down, so it might have been expected that Fernandes’ head could be turned somewhat.

However, he is sticking with United, and has goals in place that he wants to achieve with the club.

A slight upturn in form of late suggests things are heading in the right direction, and for that to continue, United will hope to be able to call upon Fernandes for the foreseeable future, so he and the club can achieve their goals together.

