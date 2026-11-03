Bruno Fernandes: Jacobs reveals ‘truth’ on Man Utd star joining Al-Hilal in January amid £46m bid claim

Journalist Ben Jacobs has cleared up speculation linking Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes with a move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal.

Last season, Fernandes stood out as one of the best players in the Premier League, having helped Man Utd qualify for the Champions League by finishing third.

However, Fernandes’ form has fallen off a cliff at the start of this campaign, and he has publicly criticised head coach Michael Carrick’s tactics during Man Utd‘s dire winless run.

After Saturday’s 2-0 loss to Chelsea, the Red Devils are without a win in nine matches in all competitions and have only won two of their 13 matches this season.

Man Utd now sit 17th in the Premier League, and massive changes are needed to fix the broken club in the coming months.

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Carrick is likely to be sacked during the international break, but he only holds a small portion of the blame for Man Utd’s struggles, and Fernandes could also be out of the door in the coming months.

Fernandes has entered the final year of his current contract (which includes a one-year extension option), and it remains to be seen whether he will sign a new deal in the coming months.

The experienced midfielder came close to joining Saudi Pro League team Al-Hilal in the 2025 summer transfer window, and there have been suggestions that they could try again to secure his services.

Earlier this week, a report claimed Al-Hilal are preparing to make a £46m bid for Fernandes, but Jacobs claims this is not happening.

READ MORE: Man Utd dithering and transfer window hyper-focus among season’s biggest mistakes



Ben Jacobs reveals ‘truth’ on Bruno Fernandes to Al-Hilal

Now, Jacobs has confirmed that there is ‘no truth’ to reports suggesting Fernandes could join Al-Hilal as early as January and explained why this is the case.

Jacobs said on X: ‘Understand there is no truth in suggestions Al-Hilal will rekindle their interest in Bruno Fernandes this winter.

‘All foreign slots also currently taken for the season.’

Regardless, former Everton chief executive Keith Wyness thinks Fernandes is on borrowed time at Man Utd.

“I think what they will do is they will probably invoke his option to preserve value, and I think they may well sell him in the summer.

“Amorim and AC Milan have got an interest, and I could see that sort of thing happening quite easily. But if they’ve got that extra time with him in terms of his asset value, that would make sense to try and get some sort of valuation.

“I think obviously the connection with Amorim was quite good. So that sort of makes sense to me to have both parties happy with that.

“There is a festering wound that needs to be sorted out. And I do expect him to go. It could even be January, but United will still get a decent value if they invoke that option of the extra year, and that’s how I expect it to go. His days at United are numbered from now on.”

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