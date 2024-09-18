Bruno Fernandes should be at the forefront of the impending player strike, with Frank Lampard, Jamie Carragher and Thierry Henry primed to support him.

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has suggested that footballers “will have no other option” than to strike if their concerns over burnout and increased fixture congestion continue to go unheeded.

There is little doubt that Rodri has been overworked due to his importance to Manchester City and Spain, but he is not the most overloaded even in that part of England.

Below are the players who made the most appearances for club and country across Europe’s top five leagues in each season since the turn of the millennium, then how they performed the following year to see if their performances were impacted.

Some absolutely were. Others played for Barcelona at their Guardiola apex so they just chugged along, perhaps like the manager would prefer Rodri to do now.

Who played the most games in the 2022/23 season?

Bruno Fernandes (72 games)

59 appearances, 14 goals and 14 assists for Manchester United

13 appearances, 5 goals and 5 assists for Portugal

Bruno Fernandes in 2023/24 (57 games)

48 appearances, 15 goals and 13 assists for Manchester United

9 appearances, 7 goals and 7 assists for Portugal

Fernandes made 15 fewer appearances but scored and assisted more goals (three and one respectively) because he is not normal.

Who played the most games in the 2021/22 season?

Sadio Mane (67 games)

51 appearances, 23 goals and 4 assists for Liverpool

16 appearances, 8 goals and 3 assists for Senegal

Sadio Mane in 2022/23 (44 games)

38 appearances, 12 goals and 6 assists for Bayern Munich

6 appearances, 6 goals and 1 assist for Senegal

Mane made 23 fewer appearances, in part because of a knee injury which ruled him out of the World Cup. Kasper Schmeichel actually played more games for Leicester and Denmark in 2021/22 but goalkeepers are inherently weird so probably love congested fixture lists.

Who played the most games in the 2020/21 season?

Bruno Fernandes (72 games)

58 appearances, 28 goals and 17 assists for Manchester United

14 appearances, 2 goals and 2 assists for Portugal

Bruno Fernandes in 2021/22 (55 games)

46 appearances, 10 goals and 14 assists for Manchester United

9 appearances, 4 goals and 2 assists for Portugal

Fernandes made 17 fewer appearances because there was nothing else to do during a global pandemic than play elite-level football.

Who played the most games in the 2019/20 season?

Joao Moutinho (62 games)

57 appearances, 1 goal and 13 assists for Wolves

5 appearances, 0 goals and 1 assist for Portugal

Joao Moutinho in 2020/21 (45 games)

36 appearances, 1 goal and 1 assist for Wolves

9 appearances, 0 goals and 0 assists for Portugal

Moutinho made 17 fewer appearances, although it was mainly because Wolves reached the Europa League quarter-finals after going through three rounds of qualifying in 2019/20.

Who played the most games in the 2018/19 season?

Philippe Coutinho (67 games)

54 appearances, 11 goals and 5 assists for Barcelona

13 appearances, 4 goals and 3 assists for Brazil

Philippe Coutinho in 2019/20 (52 games)

38 appearances, 11 goals and 9 assists for Bayern Munich

14 appearances, 4 goals and 2 assists for Brazil

Coutinho made 15 fewer appearances, in part because of an ankle injury. Liverpool supporters might remember one of the 2018/19 games fairly well.

Who played the most games in the 2017/18 season?

Ivan Rakitic (71 games)

55 appearances, 4 goals and 5 assists for Barcelona

16 appearances, 2 goals and 1 assist for Croatia

Ivan Rakitic in 2018/19 (59 games)

54 appearances, 5 goals and 10 assists for Barcelona

5 goals, 0 goals and 0 assists for Croatia

Rakitic made 12 fewer appearances, but mainly because there was no World Cup for Croatia to reach the latter stages of against all expectations.

Who played the most games in the 2016/17 season?

Bernardo Silva (67 games)

58 appearances, 11 goals and 12 assists for Monaco

9 appearances, 2 goals and 3 assists for Portugal

Bernardo Silva in 2017/18 (67 games)

53 appearances, 9 goals and 10 assists for Manchester City

14 appearances, 0 goals and 3 assists for Portugal

Silva made the same number of appearances, the World Cup offsetting a slightly longer Champions League campaign.

Who played the most games in the 2015/16 season?

Antoine Griezmann (70 games)

54 appearances, 32 goals and 7 assists for Atletico Madrid

16 appearances, 8 goals and 5 assists for France

Antoine Griezmann in 2016/17 (62 games)

53 appearances, 26 goals and 12 assists for Atletico Madrid

9 appearances, 3 goals and 2 assists for France

Griezmann made eight fewer appearances, a shortfall almost entirely made up by reaching the European Championship final.

Who played the most games in the 2014/15 season?

Lionel Messi (70 games)

57 appearances, 58 goals and 31 assists for Barcelona

13 appearances, 8 goals and 4 assists for Argentina

Lionel Messi in 2015/16 (60 games)

49 appearances, 41 goals and 24 assists for Barcelona

11 appearances, 5 goals and 3 assists for Argentina

Messi made ten fewer appearances, while his goals dropped from 66 to a quite embarrassing 46 and his assists fell from 35 to 27. He also won a measly La Liga and Copa del Rey double in 2015/16, compared to the previous campaign’s Treble.

Who played the most games in the 2013/14 season?

Paul Pogba (65 games)

51 appearances, 9 goals and 16 goals for Juventus

14 appearances, 3 goals and 1 assist for France

Paul Pogba in 2014/15 (48 games)

41 appearances, 10 goals and 11 assists for Juventus

7 appearances, 2 goals and 1 assist for France

Pogba made 17 fewer appearances, in part because of a hamstring injury.

Who played the most games in the 2012/13 season?

Oscar (72 games)

64 appearances, 12 goals and 9 assists for Chelsea

18 appearances, 6 goals and 7 assists for Brazil

Oscar in 2013/14 (63 games)

47 appearances, 11 goals and 7 assists for Chelsea

16 appearances, 5 goals and 4 assists for Brazil

Oscar made nine fewer appearances, but no bloody wonder he secured the Chinese coin when this was his workload at his peak.

Who played the most games in the 2011/12 season?

Lionel Messi (74 games)

60 appearances, 73 goals and 32 assists for Barcelona

14 appearances, 10 goals and 9 assists for Argentina

Lionel Messi in 2012/13 (62 games)

50 appearances, 60 goals and 17 assists for Barcelona

12 appearances, 9 goals and 3 assists for Argentina

Messi made 12 fewer appearances, in part due to a couple of hamstring injuries sustained towards the end of the 2012/13 season.

Who played the most games in the 2010/11 season?

Lionel Messi (66 games)

55 appearances, 53 goals and 27 assists for Barcelona

11 appearances, 3 goals and 2 assists for Argentina

Lionel Messi in 2011/12 (74 games)

60 appearances, 73 goals and 32 assists for Barcelona

14 appearances, 10 goals and 9 assists for Argentina



Lionel Messi made 8 more appearances and somehow raised a stupidly high bar even further. Iker Casillas actually played more games in the 2010/11 season but he was one of the most overrated players ever.

Who played the most games in the 2009/10 season?

Simao (73 games)

59 appearances, 7 goals and 7 assists for Atletico Madrid

14 appearances, 4 goals and 3 assists for Portugal

Simao in 2010/11 (44 games)

44 appearances, 14 goals and 13 assists for Atletico Madrid and Besiktas

Simao made 29 fewer appearances, owing to his international retirement after the 2010 World Cup and falling down the pecking order at Atletico, whose 2010 Europa League run he featured in heavily.

Who played the most games in the 2008/09 season?

Xavi (68 games)

54 appearances, 10 goals and 31 assists for Barcelona

14 appearances, 1 goal and 4 assists for Spain

Xavi in 2009/10 (70 games)

53 appearances, 7 goals and 20 assists for Barcelona

17 appearances, 0 goals and 4 assists for Spain

Xavi made two more appearances, because Dr Ramon Cugat was built different.

Who played the most games in the 2007/08 season?

Xavi (66 games)

54 appearances, 9 goals and 9 assists for Barcelona

17 appearances, 4 goals and 5 assists for Spain

Xavi in 2008/09 (68 games)

54 appearances, 10 goals and 31 assists for Barcelona

14 appearances, 1 goal and 4 assists for Spain



Xavi made two more appearances, because Dr Ramon Cugat was built different.

Who played the most games in the 2006/07 season?

Frank Lampard (72 games)

62 appearances, 21 goals and 20 assists for Chelsea

10 appearances, 1 goal and 2 assists for England

Frank Lampard in 2007/08 (46 games)

40 appearances, 20 goals and 11 assists for Chelsea

6 appearances, 2 goals and 0 assists for England

Lampard made 26 fewer appearances because of a handful of injury issues, which made 2007/08 the season with his lowest number of Premier League games since 1996/97.

Who played the most games in the 2005/06 season?

Jamie Carragher (67 games)

57 appearances and 31 clean sheets for Liverpool

12 appearances and 5 clean sheets for England

Jamie Carragher in 2006/07 (55 games)

51 appearances and 26 clean sheets for Liverpool

4 appearances and 2 clean sheets for England

Carragher made 12 fewer appearances, largely because England did not play in a World Cup and he lost his international place anyway.

Who played the most games in the 2004/05 season?

John Arne Riise (67 games)

57 appearances and 18 clean sheets for Liverpool

10 appearances and 5 clean sheets for Norway

John Arne Riise in 2005/06 (61 games)

52 appearances and 29 clean sheets for Liverpool

9 appearances and 3 clean sheets for Norway

Riise made six fewer appearances; the only real change was the Rafa Benitez clean sheet factor properly setting in after a season.

Who played the most games in the 2003/04 season?

Luis Figo (71 games)

54 appearances, 13 goals and 17 assists for Real Madrid

17 appearances, 3 goals and 5 assists for Portugal

Luis Figo in 2004/05 (45 games)

43 appearances, 7 goals and 13 assists for Real Madrid

2 appearances, 0 goals and 1 assist for Portugal

Figo made 16 fewer appearances, mainly due to a temporary international retirement in the aftermath of Euro 2004.

Who played the most games in the 2002/03 season?

Thierry Henry (68 games)

55 appearances, 32 goals and 25 assists for Arsenal

13 appearances, 10 goals and 7 assists for France

Thierry Henry in 2003/04 (63 games)

51 appearances, 39 goals and 15 assists for Arsenal

12 appearances, 5 goals and 6 assists for France

Henry made five fewer appearances and it remains faintly ludicrous that he did not win the Ballon d’Or around this time.

Who played the most games in the 2001/02 season?

Yildiray Basturk (71 games)

55 appearances, 4 goals and 14 assists for Bayer Leverkusen

16 appearances, 1 goal and 4 assists for Turkey

Yildiray Basturk in 2002/03 (52 games)

41 appearances, 3 goals and 3 assists for Bayer Leverkusen

11 appearances, 0 goals and 1 assist for Turkey

Basturk made 19 fewer appearances, in part due to a couple of niggling injuries but also mainly because he didn’t go on a generational run of trophy-dodging.

Who played the most games in the 2000/01 season?

Sami Hyypia (65 games)

58 appearances and 26 clean sheets for Liverpool

7 appearances and 2 clean sheets for Finland

Sami Hyypia in 2001/02 (63 games)

57 appearances and 26 clean sheets for Liverpool

6 appearances and 2 clean sheets for Finland

Hyypia made two fewer appearances; good lord he was consistent.

