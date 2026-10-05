Fabrizio Romano reveals Man Utd plan about new Bruno Fernandes and Lisandro Martinez contracts

Fabrizio Romano has reported Manchester United’s plan regarding new deals for midfielder Bruno Fernandes and defender Lisandro Martinez.

Portugal international star Fernandes is out of contract at Man Utd in the summer of 2027.

However, there is an option to extend it by another year.

Like Fernandes, Martinez, too, is under contract at Man Utd until the end of the season, with the option for a further year.

Transfer guru Romano has revealed what he has been told about the current situation of Fernandes and Martinez regarding new contracts.

Man Utd stance on new Bruno Fernandes contract

Romano said on the Here We Go Podcast: “There is still no agreement, and so is the reality.

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“At the moment, I don’t think it’s time to be worried yet for Man Utd fans because there is still plenty of time.

“It’s still early October, so they have few months to sort the situation.

“And don’t forget that officially the Bruno contract is expiring in 2027, but Utd have a clause on their side to extend it till 2028.

“So, they are still in control of the situation, but still Manchester United are talking with the agent of Bruno Fernandes.

“They are having a conversation over a new deal.

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“And this conversation has to continue on several points.

“It’s not just about the salary, and the salary is a topic.

“Since Marcus Rashford returned to Manchester United with a huge salary, obviously the structure has changed again, and so the salary is a point, but it’s also about the length of the contract, about the release clause.

“It’s different from Harry Kane because in this case it is a pure release clause, a traditional one, and it’s worth €65million (£55.1m, $73m) in the current contract.

“So they have to decide how to take care of that clause, but the conversation around Bruno Fernandes is still ongoing.

“So Utd are working on that, yes.

“Is there an agreement at the moment? No.”

Man Utd stance on new Lisandro Martinez deal

Romano said on the Here We Go Podcast: “It’s a situation where also in this case Man Utd have a clause to extend the contract till 2028.

“So, they feel calm, they feel in control.

“He’s 28, so at the peak of his experience.

“He had some bad luck with injuries over the recent years, but Man Utd still believe in Lisandro as a leader, as a top defender, so at the moment, the situation is under control.

“The conversations will take place for sure in the next months also with Lisandro.

“So, apart from having the clause, Man Utd also want to have a proper conversation with his agents and to discuss about the contract.

“At the moment, also Lisandro is not in advanced negotiations with any other side.

“So, I would say that this one is considered under control.”

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