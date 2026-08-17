Fabrizio Romano confirms Bruno Fernandes ‘talks’ as Man Utd respond to Galatasaray bid

Fabrizio Romano and Laurie Whitwell have both reported that Manchester United want to tie Bruno Fernandes down to a new contract after Galatasaray made their move for the attacking midfielder.

Fernandes had the opportunity to leave Man Utd for Al-Hilal last summer as they offered him a hugely lucrative contract to move to the Middle East. United were understood to be open to selling Fernandes at the right price at that stage, but he rejected Al-Hilal’s proposal to continue leading the ongoing project at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese’s current deal with United runs until June 2027 and includes the option for an extra year. It previously included a £57million release clause, but that has expired.

The fact United have not secured Fernandes to a long-term contract has led to interest from several clubs.

The Telegraph revealed on Monday afternoon that Galatasaray have offered United €50m (£42.8m) for their captain. Galatasaray have also told Fernandes he could double his salary by joining.

But the plan is for Fernandes to remain Michael Carrick’s talisman. On X, formerly Twitter, Romano wrote: ‘Manchester United offered new deal to Bruno Fernandes back in May as revealed as talks remain ongoing with his camp.

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‘#MUFC insist on Bruno staying despite calls from Galatasaray and European clubs back in June/July.’

Whitwell, The Athletic’s United correspondent, also provided the following update on social media: ‘Bruno Fernandes is in contract talks with Manchester United amid major Galatasaray offer of €20m per year.

‘Fernandes, 31, wants to stay. #MUFC insist he’s not for sale. But negotiations ongoing over new deal. Current terms run to 2027 +1 for captain.’

Fernandes feels he still has plenty to give in the Premier League, having broken the competition record for the most assists in a single season last term, managing 21 in 35 league appearances.

Fernandes may consider a lucrative contract later in his career, but he wants at least a few more years competing at the highest level with United. The playmaker is also determined to help United win more major silverware.

United would rather sell players such as Joshua Zirkzee and Toby Collyer in the final weeks of the window, having already offloaded the likes of Casemiro, Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia to free up space on the wage bill.

United remain in the market for a third central midfielder, plus a left-back, centre-half and centre-forward.

They had targeted a left winger earlier in the transfer window, though Marcus Rashford has since been reintegrated into Carrick’s squad.

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