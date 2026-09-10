Former Manchester United chief scout and assistant manager Mick Brown has revealed that he has been told that Bruno Fernandes would be happy to stay at Old Trafford.

Fernandes is under contract at Man Utd until the summer of 2027, with the option to extend it for a further year.

The Portugal international attacking midfielder has been at Man Utd since January 2020 and has been (arguably?) the best and most consistent player at the Premier League club during his time there so far.

The 32-year-old has made 330 appearances for Man Utd so far in his career, scoring 110 goals and providing 109 assists in those games.

The Daily Mail reported last month that Man Utd are determined to keep Fernandes.

The Premier League club’s plan is to try to reach an agreement with Fernandes over a new deal before the end of the year.

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Bruno Fernandes wants Man Utd stay

Former Man Utd chief scout Brown has now claimed that he has heard that Fernandes wants to stay at the club.

Brown told Football Insider: “From what I’ve heard, Bruno Fernandes would be happy to stay at Man United.

“Look at how he’s performed since Michael Carrick came in, it’s clear he’s getting the best out of him, and he has been such a crucial part in all of the progress they have made.

“If he keeps playing at this high level, getting goals and assists most weeks, I see no reason why he would be looking to move on.

“There’s obviously going to be interest from clubs willing to offer him a lot of money to move away, but he’s having one of the best spells of his career at Man United.

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“He will want to continue that, and he’ll want to see United continue to make progress in the Premier League and now in the Champions League as well.

“If that happens, I have no doubts he will sign a new contract, because it’s certainly something the club is working on and they want to get it done.”

On September 5, Football Insider journalist Pete O’Rourke said that Fernandes is happy at Man Utd.

O’Rourke said: “They’ll be more than happy to sit down and discuss fresh terms with Fernandes, give him improved terms as well and extend his contract further, just to end any sort of ongoing speculation that he could be lured away from Old Trafford.

“Fernandes is happy at Manchester United and they are obviously very happy with him as he consistently producing the goods for them.

“I think it’ll be a good move by United to tie him down to a new deal just to cement his long-term future at the club.”

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