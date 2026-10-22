Key Bruno Fernandes suitors end pursuit of Man Utd ace with one transfer avenue left

The list of European clubs hoping to sign Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes is dwindling, with Galatasaray cooling their interest, a report has revealed.

Fernandes was substituted during Man Utd’s dreadful 4-1 Champions League defeat at the hands of Como on Wednesday. After the match, the attacking midfielder questioned Michael Carrick’s tactics by saying: “It’s a decision from the staff to not press man to man and sometimes leave space behind and try to get the ball, but sometimes when you give too much the ball to these teams they get confidence.

“That’s on the manager and staff to see it, not me. Sometimes you have to be more brave under pressure, take the risk of pressing high and making them uncomfortable.”

When asked about Fernandes’ comments in his post-match press conference, Carrick replied: “There’s a little bit of whatever system you play, whatever tactics you play, if you don’t run, and you don’t run forward, and you don’t run back, you aren’t going to win.”

Fernandes has subsequently been criticised for heightening the pressure on Carrick, and for failing to press well enough himself.

Amid all the discussion around Fernandes and Carrick, our colleagues at TEAMtalk have provided an update on the Portuguese’s situation.

READ: Carragher rips into Bruno Fernandes for ‘killing’ Man Utd in 523-word rant – ‘Can’t press’ because of him

They reveal that Fernandes’ options away from Old Trafford are ‘shrinking’ as key suitors Galatasaray are ‘backing away’ from a possible deal.

The Turkish giants expressed strong interest in Fernandes over the summer but have since turned their attention to other big-name targets.

There is now a ‘limited number’ of European sides wanting to sign the playmaker given the fact he is now 32 years old and has huge wage demands.

Should Fernandes leave United, then a move to Saudi Arabia appears the most likely solution. The Saudis have the finances needed to offer both the player and United big money and resultantly agree a deal.

Al-Hilal were willing to pay United £100m for Fernandes in June 2025, while also making him one of the best-paid players in the world.

Man Utd in contract talks with Bruno Fernandes

Fernandes rejected their approach at the time, but there is once again speculation about a potential exit.

Fernandes’ future will depend on the success of contract talks between his camp and United officials.

TEAMtalk state that the 97-cap Portugal international wants to renew his contract with United, as his current deal expires at the end of the season.

The two parties are in talks over a new deal, yet an agreement remains a long way off.

Fernandes wants a four-year contract to secure his long-term future, whereas United chiefs are wary of handing him such a lengthy deal in case his form declines in the coming years.

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