Bruno Fernandes ‘open’ to leaving Man Utd and names conditions for ‘new project’ in Saudi or MLS

Bruno Fernandes has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

Manchester United’s captain Bruno Fernandes is reportedly ‘open’ to leaving the club as the Portuguese midfielder comes under fire.

A missed penalty in a 1-1 draw against Fulham had plenty getting the knives out for Fernandes with a suggestion that United’s best player for the last five years does not naturally fit into Ruben Amorim’s system.

The manager’s reluctance to move away from his 3-4-3 has prompted some to say that United should sell Fernandes with the player having rejected a move to Saudi in the summer.

Fernandes’ agent met with Al Hilal representatives over a potential deal worth £200m across three years but Fernandes opted to stay in Manchester.

Now though, the Daily Mail claims the player, who turns 31 in early September, would be ‘open’ to a move but only at the end of the season as he does not want to disrupt his potential World Cup involvement with Portugal.

MORE ON UNITED ON F365

👉 Real Madrid ‘monitoring’ Man Utd star amid Amorim ‘tipping point’ and ‘exacerbated issue’

👉 Man Utd ‘very optimistic’ to ‘finalise’ sixth summer signing as transfer timeline revealed

👉 Man Utd transfer boost as Real Betis finally strike ‘agreement in principle’ to sign Antony

The Mail say Fernandes would be open to a ‘new project’ but wants to ‘avoid any disruption’ in terms of his national team selection.

It is not just Saudi that Fernandes is reportedly interested in with the Mail claiming the MLS could be another destination as well as other leagues in Europe.

Fernandes is currently on a £280k-a-week deal with the Old Trafford club with that set to expire in June 2027, although it can be extended by another 12 months.

The prospect of Fernandes leaving in this window remains unlikely with the Manchester Evening News saying the club is ‘baffled’ by approaches from the Saudi Pro League.

They say that the club was caught by surprise by the ‘sudden speculation that Fernandes could leave’ and that the player is ‘highly unlikely’ to depart before the September 1 deadline.

Fernandes said in the summer that he still wants to play football at the “highest level” even if a move to Saudi to join Portuguese team-mates Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Cancelo and Ruben Neves was an “exciting offer.”

“Manchester United said they didn’t want to sell me,” he told the BBC. “They said if I wanted to go I could, but they didn’t need the money. I spoke to coach Ruben Amorim who, throughout that period, he was pushing for me not to go.”

“I want to play at the highest possible level.

“I want to play major competitions. I know I still can and I want to be happy doing the thing I love the most.

“For better or worse, this is how I see football and I’m passionate about football and this is the decision I’ve made.”

READ NEXT: Man Utd fans are ‘deluded’ or trying to win ‘I told you so’ trophy