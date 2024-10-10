Bruno Fernandes, Rashford ‘problem’ revealed as ex-Man Utd star slams Ten Hag – ‘Never his tactics’

Erik ten Hag has been slammed over his excuses for Manchester United’s poor form as a former Red Devils star highlighted a “problem” between Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford.

Ten Hag is under significant pressure once again at United having clung to his job in the summer, with his side sitting 14th in the Premier League having won just two of their opening seven games.

It was suggested the United chiefs may pull the trigger in the international break but it’s claimed the Dutchman is set to keep his job for now.

Louis Saha is frustrated by Ten Hag’s communication, insisting the United boss should look at his own tactics rather than blaming his players or injuries.

“If the momentum is going the way it is for Manchester United, it will be hard for Erik ten Hag to feel supported,” Saha, who scored 42 goals in 120 United games between 2004 and 2008, told Paddy Power.

“He can say all the positive things he likes, as he has the role to do that as the manager and talk about injuries and other topics. But at some point, we’ll need to see something working.”

Saha added: “I’m getting frustrated with his communication. He can’t say winning trophies is enough – it’s not. You can’t lose all these games and almost accept it. I’m not saying he is accepting it, but he’s almost defending it which is unacceptable.

“He doesn’t put himself in the firing line, it’s mostly his players or injuries, but it’s never his tactics.”

United have scored just five goals in their seven Premier League games so far, and Saha believes the lack of a “link” between players like Fernandes and Rashford is one of the main issues Ten Hag and his team is facing.

Saha said: “The problem is that I don’t see any links in the midfield. There’s nothing between Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford, for example.

“These links, when you have more than one or two, mean that those guys don’t need to talk or move, they know each other so well. I don’t see that with United. I think that’s what all the fans are saying, that they don’t see the path. They are finding excuses all the time.”

Ten Hag is said to be confident of turning things around at Old Trafford, and they return to action against Brentford on Saturday 19 October before a trip to Fenerbahce in the Europa League.