According to reports, Bruno Fernandes’ ‘priority’ is to remain at Manchester United, but club chiefs have a set price for his sale.

Fernandes was arguably the Premier League’s best player last season as he carried Man Utd to qualify for the Champions League by finishing third.

The 32-year-old has also impressed at the start of this season with four goal involvements in his five Premier League appearances, but his long-term future at Man Utd is in doubt.

Fernandes has entered the final year of his contract at Man Utd, though the club have an option to extend his deal on the same terms until 2028.

Still, Fernandes has been linked with several European and Saudi Pro League sides in recent months, and Man Utd reportedly looked to sell him before the 2025/26 season as he attracted offers of around £100m from the Middle East.

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Man Utd have made a poor start to the 2026/27 campaign and this could impact their hopes of keeping Fernandes, but a report from journalist Mark Brus for Caught Offside claims his ‘priority’ is to sign a new contract despite interest from Al-Hilal, Al-Ahli, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, AC Milan, and Galatasaray.

Still, there is an ‘issue’ for Man Utd to overcome. A source for the outlet said: “Bruno is open to staying, and obviously Carrick is eager to keep him too – the issue will be what kind of proposal United can give him.”

Man Utd set price to sell Bruno Fernandes

It is also said that Man Utd are willing to sell Fernandes under the right conditions.

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The report explained:

‘While the official position is that Fernandes is not for sale, there would obviously be a price that could convince the club. I’m told that price would have to be in the region of €50-60m. Whether anyone’s willing to pay that for a 32-year-old is another thing. ‘Still, the interest is definitely there, and with a new contract far from certain, I’d expect clubs to start sounding this out more closely in the coming weeks and months.’

Ex-United striker Teddy Sheringham reckons his former club need to keep Fernandes, who could “compete for the 2027 Ballon d’Or”.

“Bruno Fernandes can compete for the 2027 Ballon d’Or, without a doubt. I mean, he’s been the kingpin over the last six, seven years at Man Utd,” Sheringham told BetVictor.

“He leads by example on the football pitch, even when they’re having a tough time. He comes to the fore. I think he’s been fantastic. were question marks at one time over Fernandes, but no more. Not for me.

“He’s a proper leader on the football pitch, always wants the ball, always demanding more from his teammates. I think he’s a proper Man United legend for me now.”

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