Bruno Fernandes has interest from elsewhere, but he reportedly wants to remain at Manchester United and sign a new contract.

Fernandes was arguably the best player in the Premier League last season, and he has also made a strong start to this campaign.

Therefore, Fernandes remains an incredibly important player for Man Utd, though he has been attracting interest from elsewhere.

In the summer, Fernandes had a release clause worth around £57m and he was linked with several European and Saudi Pro League sides.

Fernandes has also now entered the final year of his current Man Utd contract, though the Red Devils have the option to extend his deal on the same terms until 2028.

Man Utd could secure themselves further by getting Fernandes to sign a long-term contract extension, and a report last week from The Daily Mail claimed they are intent on keeping him.

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The report explained:

‘Despite fresh speculation over Fernandes’ future this summer, United are adamant that they want him to stay and will try to reach an agreement before the end of the year. ‘Fernandes has emerged as a target for Galatasaray this summer with the Turkish club prepared to offer him a four-year contract that would double his wages, as well as a £3.5million signing-on fee. Juventus and AC Milan are also said to have been monitoring his situation at Old Trafford, even though a £56.7m release clause in his contract expired in July.’

Bruno Fernandes’ stance on leaving Man Utd revealed

Now, Football Insider reporter Pete O’Rourke has revealed Fernandes’ ‘stance on a new Man Utd contract’, with it noted that the Red Devils ‘will accelerate’ talks with the club captain over an extension.

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And United are boosted by Fernandes reportedly being keen to sign a new contract beyond the end of this season.

O’Rourke explained: “They’ll be more than happy to sit down and discuss fresh terms with Fernandes, give him improved terms as well and extend his contract further, just to end any sort of ongoing speculation that he could be lured away from Old Trafford.

“Fernandes is happy at Manchester United and they are obviously very happy with him as he consistently producing the goods for them.

“I think it’ll be a good move by United to tie him down to a new deal just to cement his long-term future at the club.”

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