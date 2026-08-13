According to reports, Bruno Fernandes has reached a verdict on whether to leave Manchester United, with three European giants interested.

Fernandes was arguably the Premier League’s best player last season, having benefited from Man Utd’s reduced schedule to break the league’s assist record and help his side seal Champions League qualification.

However, the Man Utd standout has been heavily linked with an exit from Old Trafford, with it reported that he could have joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal during last summer’s transfer window.

Now, Fernandes’ immense form during the 2025/26 campaign has attracted interest from further afield, and he has a £57m release clause that overseas clubs can activate.

The 31-year-old has also entered the final year of his contract, so there will be more talk about his future if he does not sign a new deal in the coming weeks/months.

READ: Man Utd expected to agree deal to sign ‘fantastic young player’ ahead of Arsenal

Bruno Fernandes decides ‘preference’ amid European interest

And a report from BBC Sport claims Fernandes is ‘attracting attention on and off the pitch’, with Juventus, AC Milan and Galatasaray all ‘keen on signing’ him.

It is also noted that there is ‘no agreement’ over a new Man Utd contract, but his ‘preference’ is to sign a new contract.

The report explains:

‘Now, his contract has entered its final year – there is an option to extend by a further season – and, as yet, there is no agreement over a new one. ‘It is thought Fernandes’ preference is to stay at United, potentially for the remainder of his career. On the club’s previous visit to the Republic of Ireland in April, he said he wants to compete for trophies. That situation is understood still to be the case.’

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Ex-Man Utd midfielder Paul Ince thinks his former club should be looking to keep Fernandes for a few more years, but he thinks they already have a “ready replacement”.

“I think he’s too important at this stage,” Ince told Oddschecker on Man Utd selling Fernandes.

“He’s the talisman, he’s the captain. I get what you’re saying, sometimes you have to balance the books, and United has spent a few quid. But I also believe that if you did get 100 million pound for someone in that age range, at the time of his career, it would be hard for United to turn that down.”

“I believe that if they took that type of money, I think you’ve already got a ready replacement in Tielemans. I think he’s a wonderful player. I think he’s like Bruno Fernandes, takes set pieces, scores goals, scores great goals.

“He’s that type of player, Tielemans. Who’s to say that’s not the reason why they bought Tielemans in. You know, who’s to say that’s not the case?”

“For Fernandes, if he keeps himself right, he could be playing for another 5 or 6 years, at the highest, highest level. Modric has just fought to play for AC Milan. So, when people keep talking about his age, he’s coming to the end… no he’s not! Still got another 5, 6 years left in him!

“So if he can get 2 or 3 years out of that Fernandes that we had last year, at United, then I don’t see any reason why you wouldn’t. That’s probably better than taking 100 million pound from a Saudi club, in my eyes.”

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