Bruno Fernandes snubbed as Sabitzer names three Man Utd leaders under ‘perfectionist’ Ten Hag

Marcel Sabitzer spent the second half of the 2022/23 season on loan at Man Utd.

Marcel Sabitzer snubbed Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes as he named three leaders under Erik ten Hag, whom he claims is a “very good coach”.

Sabitzer spent the second half of last season on loan at United from Bayern Munich, and impressed, but his move was not made permanent and he instead joined Borussia Dortmund in the summer window.

But the Austria international has fond memories of his time in the Premier League, and says he “feels sorry” for his former teammates, before naming the leaders in the dresing room.

“I feel very positive about my time there and still talk to a couple of people,” Sabitzer told The Athletic.

“You ask yourself, ‘what’s going on?’ There’s a lot of noise, results are not good, they’ve had defeats at home, which almost felt unthinkable last season. And there’s still the unresolved situation of the ownership. You can see what that does to a team.

“I feel sorry for them because they’re all good guys, and extremely hungry for success.

“Casemiro, Luke Shaw and Lisandro Martinez – they are leaders that provide structure and stability to the team.

“Erik ten Hag comes with up very specific match plans and patterns of play. But if you have too many important players missing and too many changes as a result, things get lost between the tactics board and the pitch. The rhythm of players coming isn’t right, processes aren’t right.

“In the Premier League and Champions League, you need your best players available. Everything feels a little laboured and uncertain now. They need their big guys to show up and change the course of the season, but I believe things can change quickly once they get important players back.”

Sabitzer also praised Ten Hag’s man-management skills and insists the United manager is “very straight” with his players.

“You can wake him up at 3am, he’d tell you his whole match plan by heart,” Sabitzer said.

“He’s very knowledgeable about football and tactics, a very hard worker, a perfectionist.

“And he’s very straight with you. When I had a bad game, he showed me some situations and told me how to do it better next time. I liked that. You knew where you stood with him. He never threw you under the bus. Instead, he told players to go out and do better in the next game.

“I learned a lot about football working under him. He’s a very good coach.”

