Bruno Fernandes has responded to being dropped for one Manchester United game by comparing himself to an AI-generated rock monster preventing a boulder from flattening a town put to a remix of Los Del Rio’s Macarena. He’s 32 years old.

The Red Devils captain was dropped from the starting XI and played no part in the 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Sunday after he questioned Michael Carrick’s tactics following the 4-1 Champions League loss to Como the week before.

In a move which is sure to have riled Fernandes more than his exclusion being labelled a punishment, Carrick claimed he was benched for “pure football” reasons after what has been a dramatic dip in form this season for the 2025/26 Premier League Player of the Year.

After breaking the Premier League assists record with 21 last season, he’s managed just one – against Ipswich – this term, while three of his four goals also came against the newly-promoted side, with the other coming against Champions League minnows Sabah. To put it bluntly, he’s been rotten.

But rather than using the power of social media for good by admitting his mistake in taking aim at his manager and vowing to work as hard as possible to improve after a false start to the season, Fernandes instead scrolled through Instagram for posts which best illustrate his plight as the under-appreciated saviour of Manchester United for him to like.

He opted for a video titled ‘Never Push A Loyal Person To The Point Where They No Longer Care’, which casts him as a giant made of stone as the only thing standing in the way of a boulder obliterating the town of Manchester United.

While the Macarena plays Bruno the giant is using all his strength to keep the boulder (symbolising football ignominy?) at bay, but when the Man Utd townsfolk pepper him with arrows (very much like Carrick dropping him for one football match) he decides they aren’t worth it, moves aside and allows the boulder to roll over the top of them.

Bruno Fernandes liked this reel on Instagram 🧐 https://t.co/BacYRMj5fo — utdreport (@utdreport) October 26, 2026

The caption might just be better than the video.

‘The person holding everything together is usually the one nobody thinks to check on. ‘Every family, friend group and team has one. The one who shows up no matter what. The one who listens, fixes, covers and carries more than anyone realises. They don’t complain about it. They just keep holding things up because that’s who they are. ‘But loyal people get taken for granted faster than anyone. Their efforts start to feel automatic and their patience gets mistaken for weakness. People push, take, and test them, assuming they’ll always stay. ‘Until one day, they don’t. There’s no big fight or dramatic exit. They just quietly stop caring, stop trying, and let go. And everything they were holding up comes crashing down with them. ‘Most people never realise how much weight someone was carrying until the day they finally let it fall. ‘Follow @Wealth to learn valuable advice every time you open Instagram. ‘Media: A Tale of Momentum & Inertia ‘#Wealth #Loyalty #Respect #Mindset #LifeLessons’

Again, he’s been dropped for one game of football. And now he’s apparently going to stop caring and walk away. We look forward to his supposedly subdued exit.

And while the message is as clear to us as it would be to the 14-year-old school children this post was aimed at, we can’t help but feel Fernandes might have missed a pertinent subtext which goes quite a long way towards explaining why he’s been dropped and is a problem for the football club.

Just days after Carrick insisted in his passionate six-minute press conference monologue that “Manchester United is always bigger – and it always has been, always will be – than any single individual”, Fernandes has equated himself to a mythical being that’s three times the size of his football club.

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