Manchester United are braced for offers from Saudi Arabia for club captain Bruno Fernandes in January, according to reports.

Al-Hilal made Fernandes a top transfer target during the summer transfer window and were willing to offer the Man Utd midfielder a tax-free contract worth £700,000 per week plus bonuses — around three times his current salary.

Reports suggested that the Red Devils would receive around £100million if Fernandes indicated he was open to the move, but he ultimately decided to stay at Old Trafford.

Explaining his decision to remain, Fernandes said in the summer: “There was a waiting period for me to think about the future. As I have always said, I would be willing to do it if Manchester United thought so.

“I spoke to coach Ruben Amorim who, throughout that period, was very annoying to me not to go! The club said they would not be willing to sell me, only if I wanted to leave, that it was not a financial issue.”

Man Utd have started the 2025/26 season very poorly, which means Fernandes could reconsider his future in the January transfer window.

Ruben Amorim’s side have only won two of their opening six Premier League games and were dumped out of the Carabao Cup after a humiliating defeat to League Two side Grimsby Town.

Fernandes has been deployed in a deeper role alongside Casemiro or Manuel Ugarte this campaign.

He remains United’s best performer, but there’s only so much he can do, and he’s made costly errors in key moments, namely missed penalties away to Fulham and Brentford.

It wouldn’t be a huge surprise if Fernandes pushed for a move to Saudi Arabia in January, and a fresh report from the Manchester Evening News claims there is expected to be renewed interest.

The report states that Saudi Pro League clubs are preparing to ‘test the resolve’ of Manchester United, with teams in the Middle East and Europe ‘on high alert’ as the Red Devils continue to struggle under Amorim.

Interested clubs could ‘take advantage of the turmoil’ by submitting bids for Fernandes, with talk again of a £700,000-a-week tax-free offer.

Champions League clubs are also said to be monitoring his situation, the MEN adds.

Man Utd are currently 14th in the Premier League and host newly-promoted Sunderland on Saturday.

What would’ve been seen as a gimme before the season began now looks anything but — Sunderland arrive at Old Trafford in superb form, sitting sixth in the table.

