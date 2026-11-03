Bruno Fernandes Man Utd future ‘decision’ already made after fans ‘hurt’ him – Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney believes that Bruno Fernandes will not be at Manchester United next season.

The former Man Utd star thinks that the Old Trafford fans taking Michael Carrick’s side has “hurt” the Portugal international attacking midfielder.

The 32-year-old is under contract at Man Utd until the summer of 2027, with an option to extend it by another year.

Fernandes joined Man Utd from Sporting CP back in January 2020 and has been arguably the best player for the Red Devils since then.

The attacking midfielder has made 339 appearances for Man Utd so far in his career, scoring 111 goals and providing 109 assists in the process.

On October 21, after Man Utd’s 4-1 defeat to Como in Italy in the Champions League, Fernandes criticised Carrick’s tactics.

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Carrick responded by dropping Fernandes for the Premier League game against Bournemouth at Old Trafford on October 25.

Fernandes watched from the bench as Man Utd lost 3-0.

That snub prompted Fernandes to go on social media and take another aim at Man Utd manager Carrick.

The Portuguese star, though, did return to the team, as he started in Man Utd’s 2-0 defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League at the weekend.

It is very likely that Fernandes will now keep his place in Carrick’s starting line-up, but Rooney believes that the damage has already been done.

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Bruno Fernandes will leave Man Utd – Wayne Rooney

When asked if he thinks this is Fernandes’s last season at Man Utd, Rooney said on The United Stand: “Yeah, I do.

“I think, I think with what’s happened, I think the fans showed, you know, they almost took Michael Carrick’s side, didn’t they, in the Bournemouth game?

“I think that will hurt him, so I think this will be his last, I think, from either whether it’s the club’s decision or it’s his decision, I probably think it will be his last.”

Bruno Fernandes tipped for AC Milan transfer

Former Everton chief executive Keith Wyness has also predicted that Fernandes will leave Man Utd in 2027 and has backed him to his former Red Devils manager Ruben Amorim at AC Milan.

Wyness told Football Insider on November 1: “I think what they will do is they will probably invoke his option to preserve value, and I think they may well sell him in the summer.

“Amorim and AC Milan have got an interest, and I could see that sort of thing happening quite easily.

“But if they’ve got that extra time with him in terms of his asset value, that would make sense to try and get some sort of valuation.

“I think obviously the connection with Amorim was quite good. So that sort of makes sense to me to have both parties happy with that.

“There is a festering wound that needs to be sorted out. And I do expect him to go.

“It could even be January, but United will still get a decent value if they invoke that option of the extra year, and that’s how I expect it to go. His days at United are numbered from now on.”

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