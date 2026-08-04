Arsenal could be closing in on Bruno Guimaraes.

According to reports, Bruno Guimaraes to Arsenal is a “done deal”, but Newcastle United have delayed the announcement for two reasons.

In recent days, there have been conflicting reports about Guimaraes‘ proposed move to Arsenal and how much this deal has progressed.

Over the weekend, there were claims that Arsenal have already booked a medical for Monday to finalise Guimaraes’ move to the Emirates, but it has also been reported that an agreement is yet to be reached between them and Newcastle.

According to The Guardian, Newcastle have ‘rejected Arsenal’s first bid’ for Guimaraes, who arrived at his current side’s training camp on Monday and met with new manager Matthias Jaissle.

The report adds: ‘There had been suggestions that the 28-year-old midfielder would fly to London for a medical at Arsenal, but instead he boarded a commercial flight to Spain.

‘Once at La Manga, he was expected to tell Jaissle of his determination to swap Tyneside for north London, but everything hinges on whether Arsenal are prepared to meet Newcastle’s valuation for a player with two years remaining on his contract.’

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The report also stated that the Magpies are holding out for around £80m for Guimaraes, but ESPN Brazil journalist Bruno Andrade claims the midfielder’s move to Arsenal is already a “done deal”.

“I know a lot of people are going down different paths and reporting different information,” Andrade said.

“I’m not an official source and I don’t own the story, but I trust the people I’ve spoken to and continue to speak to.”

He added: “Bruno Guimarães has been a done deal for Arsenal since the weekend.”

Andrade has also stated that the Gunners will pay £80m for Guimaraes, with this deal broken up as £70m guaranteed and £10m in add-ons.

He said: “The key part of the agreement – the £80 million package – has already been agreed.

“There is nothing left to negotiate. Nothing else needs to be discussed.”

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Two reasons for Bruno Guimaraes delay revealed

Andrade also stated that Guimaraes’ move to Arsenal has been delayed because Newcastle “were furious” at the “leak” of the “agreement”, while they want to announce his exit and the arrival of his replacement at the same time.

“What I heard earlier today is that, because of our report on ESPN, Newcastle were furious that news of the agreement had leaked,” Andrade explained.

“They decided to drag things out a little. Not over the money, because that part is completely settled. It’s much more about the timing of the announcement.”

He continued: “The original plan was to do everything together [announcing Guimaraes’ exit with the arrival of his replacement].

“Arsenal would announce Bruno Guimarães, and Newcastle would immediately follow by announcing his replacement.

“There simply wasn’t enough time to make that happen.”

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