Bruno Guimaraes will undergo a medical with Arsenal on Monday, with the Gunners striking a deal worth £80million with Newcastle United, according to a report.

The Times has reported that Arsenal will pay Newcastle an initial fee of £70m for Guimaraes.

Arsenal will pay a further £10m to Newcastle in add-ons for the Brazil international midfielder.

Guimaraes will put pen to paper on a five-year contract and will undergo a medical on Monday, according to the reliable publication.

Bruno Guimaraes to Arsenal from Newcastle is done

‘Bruno Guimaraes to have Arsenal medical on Monday after £80m deal agreed’, reads the headline in the report in The Times.

The report has noted: ‘Brazil midfielder, 28, is set to join north London club from Newcastle United on a five-year deal, with Christian Norgaard expected to make £7million move to Everton.’

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The report from The Times follows an earlier claim from ESPN that Arsenal completed a deal for Guimaraes on Friday night.

The report stated that the Premier League champions ‘completed the signing’ of Guimaraes for a total of £80m.

ESPN, too, reported that Arsenal will pay Newcastle an initial fee of £70m for Guimaraes, ‘plus an additional £10 million in performance-related bonuses’.

The report added: ‘Bruno Guimaraes’ (long-term) contract signing with the London club is on track to take place this weekend in London.’

Earlier on Saturday, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano said that Arsenal were close to a deal for Guimaraes.

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The Italian journalist added that Arsenal signing Guimaraes does not mean that the Premier League champions would sell Martin Zubimendi.

Romano said about Arsenal, Newcastle and Guimaraes on his YouTube channel: “Get ready, Arsenal fans, get ready because Bruno Guimaraes is really, really, really getting closer.

“What’s happening right now – Arsenal and Newcastle are in contact.

“So, the two clubs are talking.

“Newcastle seem to open doors to the exit of Bruno Guimaraes, so now the two clubs are discussing about the transfer fee, but the wall that Newcastle put for the Bruno Guimaraes deal, end of May, June, July, now, it’s becoming completely different because Arsenal are confident, Arsenal are optimistic.

“The title of my last YouTube video here on the channel was Bruno time, and it’s really Bruno time.

“Any moment could be the right moment to reach an agreement, send official proposals, and proceed with the Bruno Guimaraes deal.

“It’s not closed or done yet while I am recording this video.

“It’s 4:18pm here in Italy, but Bruno Guimaraes is really, really close to Arsenal.

“The player, as I told you long time ago, has an agreement with Arsenal on personal terms.

“He’s super excited about this opportunity.

“Honestly, from what I am hearing, Bruno can’t wait to be an Arsenal player, and Mikel Arteta can’t wait to have Bruno.

“Mikel Arteta has always been a big, big fan of Bruno, and so he wants him at all cost.

“He believes this is the perfect player to do the next step in midfield, and so deal absolutely underway.”

Martin Zubimendi will stay at Arsenal

Romano added about Zubimendi: “Let me clarify something.

“I saw something on social media, people saying that I said that Bruno was to upgrade Zubimendi or Bruno was to replace Zubimendi.

“That’s not the case.

“I never mentioned Zubimendi in any of my videos this summer.

“Zubimendi is absolutely highly rated and respected at Arsenal.

“So, there is no connection at all.

“They are also different players, so nothing about Zubimendi, this is about Bruno Guimaraes and Arsenal advancing very, very well.”

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