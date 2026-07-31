Arsenal reserve date for Bruno Guimaraes medical after reaching Newcastle agreement

Arsenal could be closing in on Bruno Guimaraes

Arsenal are edging closer to a deal for Bruno Guimaraes, with a journalist revealing that the Gunners have already “reserved a date” for the Newcastle United midfielder to undergo a medical.

The long-drawn-out transfer saga involving Arsenal, Newcastle and Guimaraes is finally coming to an end.

Newcastle have long insisted that they will not sell the Brazil international midfielder, but it seems that the Magpies have caved in eventually.

Arsenal have made Guimaraes their number one midfield target in the summer transfer window.

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta is personally keen on working with Guimaraes at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal won the Premier League title and reached the final of the Champions League last season.

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The north London outfit are planning to win the Premier League title next season as well as become the champions of Europe.

Earlier on Friday, French publication L’Equipe reported that Arsenal and Newcastle ‘‘have reached an agreement in principle’ over the transfer of Guimaraes.

Arsenal ready Bruno Guimaraes medical

The Daily Mail journalist Isaan Khan has now reported that Arsenal are so confident of getting a deal done for Guimaraes that they have already “reserved a date next week” for his “medical”.

Khan posted on X at 3:45pm on July 21: “Understand that Arsenal have reserved a date next week for the possibility of Bruno Guimaraes’ medical at London Colney.

“Agreement in principal is £77m plus add-ons.

“Contract not signed yet and finer details to sort but a deal is close now. Next 48 hours crucial”

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Guimaraes is unlikely to be the final signing for Arsenal in the summer transfer window.

Christos Tzolis and Illan Meslier have already joined the Gunners, who also made the loan deal with Bayer Leverkusen for Piero Hincapie permanent.

In an article previewing Saturday’s friendly against Girona, an excerpt on Arsenal’s official website read: ‘Two new signings have also joined the group this pre-season – goalkeeper Illan Meslier and forward Christos Tzolis – with more expected to sign before the end of the transfer window.’

Arsenal manager Arteta added: “A lot is happening.

“We all know about the context of this transfer window.

“From ownership to the board, the sporting director and myself, we know that we want to take this club to a different level.

“That is going to require a better squad, better individuals.

“We have identified where we have opportunities to grow and to improve and to evolve our game and what is going to be needed to achieve that.

“Hopefully very soon we can start to put things in a very concrete way.”

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