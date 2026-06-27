Carragher accuses Bruno Guimaraes of fabricating Arsenal bid to force Newcastle exit

Jamie Carragher has accused Bruno Guimaraes of “putting a story out” about Arsenal’s interest as he wants out of Newcastle this summer.

Anthony Gordon has already left Newcastle for Barcelona and Sandro Tonali looks set to follow him from the club as Tottenham have agreed terms with him over a move to North London.

And reports emerged on Friday of Arsenal making a bid – thought to be around £55m – for Magpies skipper Guimaraes.

But Carragher has his doubts over the veracity of that offer, and reckons he or his representatives may have fabricated the story as he grows “frustrated at seeing all his mates getting linked with moves”.

“Newcastle now under Eddie Howe, he built a brilliant team, won a trophy, got Champions League football twice,” the Liverpool legend said on Sky Sports News.

“Not a great season for them last season, but it just almost feels like that team is sort of breaking up now. Anthony Gordon has gone, Tonali is looking like he may move on. I think there’s been a bid for Arsenal as well today for Bruno Guimaraes.

“Guimaraes is a wonderful player. He’s loved up there, maybe he’s getting a little bit frustrated at seeing all his mates getting linked with moves or looking like they’re going, and maybe he’s put a story out – or he and his people have, I don’t know – or maybe it is a genuine bid from Arsenal.

“I can understand that. As I said, I think he can play for the top teams – he’s playing central midfield now for Brazil in the World Cup, so that shows the quality the lad has.

“But I think if Anthony Gordon goes and Tonali, I think if you lose any more, it’s probably too much then, really.

“I think Guimaraes and Tonali both leave a huge hole for Newcastle to fill. So, I think they probably lose one of them, and it would probably come down to who is getting offered the most money for.”

Tottenham’s fast start to the transfer window

Tottenham are moving quickly to get their transfer business done early under new manager Roberto De Zerbi.

Having already completed deals for Marcos Senesi, Jan Paul van Hecke, Andy Robertson and Martin Dubravka they’re taking strides to beat Manchester United to the signing of West Ham’s Mateus Fernandes, while also looking to secure Tonali’s signature.

“I think you can see straight away with Roberto De Zerbi, he wants to get things done quickly, bring his own players there as soon as possible, before pre-season starts,” Carragher added.

“They have made a lot of signings early on, he’s not messing about. He did a really good job when he came in, kept them up.

“But he’s not at Tottenham to be in the middle of the table. He wants to be getting Tottenham back challenging for those Champions League positions.

“He’s a top coach and it looks like he’s attracting some top players and Tonali is that.”