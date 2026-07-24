Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes., who has been linked with Arsenal and Chelsea

Chelsea are not planning to try to sign Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United, with Arsenal ready to make a bid to add the midfielder to Mikel Arteta’s squad, according to three reliable journalists.

Arsenal, who won the Premier League title and reached the final of the Champions League last season, are determined to sign Guimaraes from Newcastle in the summer transfer window.

Earlier this month, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reported that Arsenal have had two offers for Guimaraes already turned down.

Romano posted on X at 11:02pm on July 8: “Arsenal prepare new official bid for Bruno Guimaraes: Arteta wants him.

“£55m already rejected, second approach at £65m package rejected too – fee in between £65m and £90m could accelerate talks.

“Bruno told Newcastle last week that he wants #AFC move but won’t create issues, leaving decision in club hands.”

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Arsenal plan £70m bid for Bruno Guimaraes

On Thursday, Romano revealed that Arsenal’s new bid will be worth £70million, with the Brazil international midfielder having already agreed on personal terms with the north London club.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Arsenal are ready to send a new bid for Bruno Guimaraes.

“Arsenal are ready, they want to go for Bruno, and have a full agreement in place with Guimaraes on personal terms.

“The contract is done, Bruno said yes to Arsenal project, but Bruno wants to be respectful with Newcastle and doesn’t want to break the relationship, but he wants to go, he’s made that clear to Newcastle that his desire is to go.

“On the other side, Newcastle maintain that they don’t want to sell, so it has to be a very good proposal to change their mind, otherwise they insist on keeping Bruno.

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“Arsenal will bid again, and the expectation of those taking care of the deal is for Arsenal to present a new bid after getting to £55m plus £10m in add-ons rejected by Newcastle, this was a verbal proposal.”

Romano added: “Now Arsenal are expected to get to £70m for Bruno Guimaraes.

“£70m is still probably not enough to convince Newcastle, but it will be a way to get closer.

“So,Arsenal hope to close the deal for slightly over £70m.

“They have no intention of overpaying.”

Chelsea not interested in Bruno Guimaraes

While Arsenal will have a tough time negotiating with Newcastle, who continue to maintain that they do not want to sell Guimaraes, Gunners manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta will be relieved to know that Chelsea have no plans to move for him.

Chelsea FC journalist Simon Phillips has reported the Blues’ interest in Bruno Guimaraes.

However, talkSPORT journalists Ben Jacobs and Alex Crook have claimed that Chelsea owners, BlueCo, are not planning to raid Newcastle for Guimares, and so has The Daily Mail reporter, Bobby Manzi.

Jacobs wrote on X at 10:16am on July 24: “Chelsea are not expected to enter the race for Bruno Guimaraes.

“No approach or bid made.

“Arsenal focused on trying to close the deal.”

Crook posted on X at 10:16am on July 24: “#CFC not in for Bruno Guimaraes.

“Expectation from clubs in the Premier League is he joins #AFC but #NUFC stance remains he’s not for sale.”

Manzi wrote on X at 9:50am on July 24: “Understand Chelsea have not, at any point, enquired about Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle.

“#CFC not in the race for the Brazil international, who has interest from Arsenal.”

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