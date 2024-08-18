Bruno Guimaraes insists he is happy at Newcastle United and hopes to stay at the club despite speculation linking him with a move to Manchester City.

The Premier League champions have been linked with the Magpies midfielder this summer, with reports suggesting they are keen to secure an alternative to the highly influential Rodri at the base of their midfield and a long-term replacement for Kevin De Bruyne.

Liverpool have also been linked, although the Athletic have claimed those reports are wide of the mark and that the Reds are not interested in pursuing a deal for Guimaraes.

Those rumours may prove to be immaterial anyway if we are to take Guimaraes’ words at face value following Newcastle’s opening day victory over newly-promoted Southampton.

Fabian Schar was shown a straight red card just 26 minutes in for the gentlest and most over-sold of headbutts on Ben Brereton Diaz on Saturday afternoon, but prevailed regardless thanks to Joelinton’s strike on the verge of half time.

Guimaraes wore the captain’s armband for the occasion, and talk of his future inevitably came up when he came out for post-match media duties.

Speaking to i, Guimaraes said: “I’m very happy to be here. These things, I cannot control, but I’m here, I’m very happy to be here, I love it and I hope to keep [being] here.”

He added: “It’s another dream come true to be captain of a club where I love to be. When the fans love me it’s always massive for me.

“I played for them – I gave everything I had. There’s pain everywhere to be honest. I’m not in my best level physically – I’m still building – but Saturday was for them.

“I think the fans made the difference for us. When the red card came they started to play like another player for us. They deserved the win, once again they made the difference and we’re very lucky to have our fans on our side.

“I’m hopeful we can do something similar to two years ago, we trying to do the same as we did when we got the Champions League.

“Every game matters, Saturday was massive. It’s always unbelievable, we need to improve the away games because last season was not good enough. Next weekend we have a big chance to start well away from home.”

