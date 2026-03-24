Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, who has been linked with Manchester United

Journalist Andy Mitten has played down talks that Manchester United are pressing ahead to bring Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window.

As Man Utd continue their hunt for potentially two new midfielders, the Red Devils have been strongly linked with Newcastle star Guimaraes.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has reported talks between Man Utd and Guimaraes’s agents.

Spanish publication AS reported earlier this month that Casemiro has told Man Utd to sign Guimaraes as his replacement.

Casemiro will leave Man Utd at the end of the season, and the former Real Madrid midfielder reportedly believes that Guimaraes would be a suitable replacement for him.

There have even been (unsubstantiated) claims this week that Guimaraes has ‘agreed personal terms’ with Man Utd.

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TEAMtalk, though, has reported Newcastle are not in talks with Man Utd co-owners, INEOS, over Guimaraes, claiming that the Magpies are in discussions with the Brazil international midfielder over a new contract.

The report, published on March 19, 2026, stated that Newcastle plan to hand the 28-year-old a new deal worth more than £200,000 per week.

Man Utd fan and respected journalist Andy Mitten has now echoed that claim, with his opinion being that Guimaraes’s camp is using the noise around the Red Devils’ supposed interest to get the midfielder a new contract.

Mitten said on Talk of the Devils: “I saw the Bruno Guimaraes story recently.

“I have not heard anything from my sources about that and linking him with Manchester United.

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“I was up in Newcastle last week. I didn’t hear anything there.

“So, I suspect, but cannot prove, that it’s more coming from his side in regards to negotiating a new contract.”

Mitten, though, has said that Man Utd’s interest in Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton and Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson is genuine.

The journalist said about Wharton: “Adam Wharton, it was put to me that he would be a realistic one, but the person who told me that was not inside Manchester United.

“You know, his agent lives in Manchester. He’s a Lancashire lad. What will the attitude of Crystal Palace be to selling one of their best players?

“There’s been a lot of turbulence at Crystal Palace because they have continually sold their best players.”

Regarding Anderson, Mitten noted: “I’d be surprised if he [Elliot Anderson] came. I hope he does come. Just the competition for him is so, so strong.

“He’s in an extremely good position, where both Manchester clubs want to sign him. United have just got to push forward and not put all their hopes in one player.”

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