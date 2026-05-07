Paul Scholes believes that Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka will make a massive difference in the final games of the season, as Mikel Arteta’s side aim to beat Manchester City in the Premier League title race and Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final.

Arsenal have four more matches left to play this season, as the Gunners aim to become the champions of England and Europe.

The north London club will take on defending European champions Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Champions League on May 30.

Before that clash, Arsenal will face West Ham United, Burnley and Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

The Gunners are five points clear of second-placed Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

The Premier League title is for Arsenal to lose, and Manchester United legend Paul Scholes believes that winger Bukayo Saka could be decisive.

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Saka has had injury problems this season, but the England international winger is now back fully fit and is starring for Arsenal.

The 24-year-old right-winger has scored 11 goals and given eight assists in 46 matches in all competitions for Arsenal this season.

Bukayo Saka makes Arsenal teammates ‘better’

Scholes said about Saka on The Overlap: “I think Saka is the biggest difference.

“He’s fresh because when he was playing before his injury, he wasn’t the same person.

“This injury has done him a world of good, hasn’t it? He could be the one in the last four or five games.”

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Man Utd legend Roy Keane observed: “Where Arsenal have done well in the last few years, remember Saka was a huge player for them, Odegaard.

“I know these lads, in a strange way, the last few months, obviously injuries, they have been fringe players, I know.

“When Saka comes back into the team, you are like, you are not a main man anymore, in that sense.

Scholes added: “Saka makes the rest of them better players.

“How many times do you see Odegaard in that little space there between Saka and the midfield and just feeding him in them balls.

“You’ve got to have connections in that team, the connections haven’t been there, even with Gyokeres, the connections haven’t been there.”

Scholes, though, has made it clear that he has not been enamoured by Arsenal’s playing style.

The former Man Utd midfielder said: “I don’t think they’re the best champions we’ll ever see.

“I don’t think we’ll talk about this team in years to come like great United teams.

“You don’t always have to beat the top teams – they’ve not beat City and Liverpool, the best teams for the last four, five, six years.

“That’s why I don’t think people will speak about them being a great team.

“I know you can get away with not winning those games, of course you can, but to be a great team, you’ve got to go and beat these teams.

“They won’t have beaten City, won’t have beaten Liverpool, United beat them.

“You can win in all different ways, I’m just trying to say, they’re not a team I’d turn on and watch all the time.

“We’ve seen [David] Raya and the centre-halves just playing and playing. It’s been boring.”

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