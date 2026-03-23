Jamie Redknapp has suggested a position change for Bukayo Saka in order for the Arsenal forward to rediscover his best form after another poor display in the Carabao Cup final, while Gunners legend Ian Wright has also questioned Mikel Arteta’s team selection in the demoralising defeat to Manchester City.

Saka endured another subdued afternoon as the Premier League leaders missed an opportunity to break their six-year trophy duck at Wembley, with Nico O’Reilly’s quickfire brace securing another League Cup victory for Pep Guardiola.

For Saka, though, the England winger is going through a difficult period, scoring just two goals since early December. And Redknapp suggests that the 24-year-old Arsenal star could benefit from moving across to the other flank.

“This is where you need your star players to step up,” Redknapp said on Sky Sports. “The player that I feel right now that isn’t performing to the level that he can is Bukayo Saka.

“I want to see more from him. He’s been a difference-maker for Arsenal for so long, so many times.”

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“Of late I haven’t seen that sort of guile and imagination and skill and goals that we need to see from him And he’s got Max Dowman breathing down his neck, Noni Madueke can play down that right-hand side as well.

“I think maybe even playing down the left, sometimes, Saka. It feels like he’s not getting success against anyone he plays against.

“I’m a big fan and I love the way he plays but he’s the man who has to start taking the game by the scruff of the next and playing with no fear if Arsenal are going to win this title.”

As for what effect the loss to City might have on Arsenal’s title aspirations, Redknapp feels that the result ‘changes the whole complexion of the race’.

“When Liverpool lost here against Newcastle last year, there was 12 points in it,” Redknapp added. “That’s a massive buffer and the other teams didn’t have a game in hand.

“For Arsenal, the doubts, the negativity, this changes the whole complexion of the title race.

“I’m not saying it puts Man City completely back in it, but it gives them a massive opportunity when they play in April.”

Meanwhile, former Arsenal striker Wright admitted to being surprised by Arteta’s team selection for the game, as the wait for a first trophy since 2020 goes on.

Speaking at half-time of the contest, Wright revealed he wanted Gabriel Martinelli to start ahead of Leandro Trossard, who ended up eventually being replaced by the Brazilian late on.

“From an Arsenal point of view I would have Gabriel Martinelli in there,” Wright said on Sky Sports. ‘Martinelli would always make my team, especially on a day like this at Wembley.

“Arsenal need to get out and we’re not holding the ball up well enough or long enough. So Arsenal need someone to run us out of problems and cause some problems ourselves.”

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Wright also questioned the performance of midfielder Martin Zubimendi, with Arsenal’s shortcomings in midfield highlighted as City controlled the middle of the pitch.

He added: “I wanted us to put in the type of performance where if they are beaten, they played well and tried to do what they do.

“They pressed us high, we knocked it long and couldn’t hold it.

“We didn’t have any midfielders… I think Zubimendi’s numbers will be interesting to see, I don’t think he held onto the ball, he couldn’t get on it to get our team playing.

“We couldn’t get out. In the end, it all just fell in on ourselves. It is a very disappointing one for me. It was a really poor performance in the end.

“We know the quality he [Zubimendi] has got, even he couldn’t get going today.”