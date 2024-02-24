Bukayo Saka’s reaction to Arsene Wenger’s beautiful tribute is 2024’s most heartwarming moment

In Yoruba, the language of his Nigerian parents, ‘Bukayo’ means ‘adds to happiness’. Never has a name been more fitting for a human being.

Bukayo Saka might be the English game’s most universally loved baller. You love him, we love him, your partner who doesn’t even understand the offside rule loves him, the Arsenal fans would have him canonised as a saint tomorrow, and we reckon there’s probably even a few Spurs fans out there who think that, despite the fact he plays in red, he’s a very talented and nice young man.

From impressing as an auxiliary left-back when he first broke into the Gunners first team, to shining on the left wing before finally finding a home on the right, giving the game’s elite right-backs wobbly legs and stomach cramps, Bukayo has brought joy wherever he finds himself playing.

