A battle could be on between Chelsea and Liverpool for Hugo Ekitike

A Bundesliga club are said to be trying to “pit Chelsea and Liverpool against each other” for the signing of their striker, who should cost £84million.

Both Premier League clubs are on the hunt for new strikers this summer. The Blues will play Champions League football next term for the first time in a couple of campaigns, and want a good alternative option to Nicolas Jackson, who could be among the best soccer bets in the new season.

The Reds, meanwhile, will be looking to replace Darwin Nunez, who’s been wildly underwhelming in a Liverpool shirt, and is almost certain to be sold this summer.

Both clubs have on their lists, among other options, Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike. The Frenchman – who scored 22 goals and assisted 12 in all competitions this season – has a release clause of €100million (£84.3m).

Transfer insider Ben Jacobs has suggested that Frankfurt want to see a battle between the two English clubs which could guarantee they receive that fee for Ekitike.

“Liverpool also hold a genuine interest in Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike. He is on the list of options alongside Benjamin Sesko and Joao Pedro, and in theory Alexander Isak should Newcastle suddenly decide to sell,” he told GIVEMESPORT.

“Frankfurt want €100m, and sources feel they are trying to pit Chelsea and Liverpool against each other. Neither are really falling for this game. I don’t expect both clubs to go head to head or overpay since they each have other strong targets.”

Indeed, Joao Pedro is one example of a player on both clubs’ radars, while there are a number of other strikers on both lists.

But while Jacobs suggests neither Chelsea nor Liverpool are getting caught up in the battle, a recent report has stated that the Blues are in fact ahead in the race for Ekitike.

Christian Falk has said: ‘Chelsea hold the advantage over Liverpool for Hugo Ekitiké. Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal were previously considered the top favourites for Hugo Ekitiké. But the three-man competition has now turned into a two-club battle.

‘At the moment, Chelsea, who qualified for the Champions League in fourth place, hold the best cards in the Ekitiké poker. Chelsea are already in dialogue with the player’s side and could soon get serious. But Liverpool are also still in the race, despite the upcoming record transfer of Florian Wirtz.’

Where Ekitike ends up, and if he does move at all, remains to be seen, but it’s not clear whether Frankfurt would allow him to depart for below his release clause if nobody is going to pay it.

