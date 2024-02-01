Burnley winger’s move to Hull City ‘almost done’, Championship club’s owner confirms

Hull City are close to signing Burnley winger Anass Zaroury on loan, the Championship club’s owner has confirmed.

Zaroury joined the Clarets from Belgian outfit RSC Charleroi for €4million in August 2022.

He enjoyed a stellar debut campaign at Turf Moor, scoring six goals and providing six assists in 34 Championship appearances.

The Moroccan international only has 149 minutes in the Premier League this term and could return to the second tier.

Hull owner Acun Ilicali was discussing his side’s transfer business on Sky Sports News and has confirmed that the loan signing of Zaroury is “almost done”.

“Before we got Fabio Carvalho people made jokes that it was not possible for us to get him,” Ilicali said.

“But Fabio made the perfect decision for us and he wanted to play in Hull City. Zaroury is another important player and he played so many good games last year. He has big potential.

“We are in the race with many teams but we are almost done with [the deal].

“I always say to our fans when we want somebody we will do everything to get him to our club. I am very proud to say Zaroury’s decision is to join Hull City.”

Burnley completed the loan signing of Chelsea striker David Datro Fofana earlier in the winter transfer window.

They are expected to announce another loan acquisition with Montpellier defender Maxime Esteve’s move to Turf Moor close to being announced.

Speaking earlier on Thursday, Clarets boss Vincent Kompany confirmed that Esteve was “in the building”.

“If he’s in Manchester, then pretty close,” Kompany told a press conference.

“Walking up here, there’s still nothing official, so until then…but he’s in the building and hopefully we can announce it soon.

“I hope if it does happen that everybody will see what we saw in him, but until the ink is on the paper, I’m not going to say too much.”

