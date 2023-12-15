Burnley fans implored to honour Sean Dyche by struggling Kompany

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany would welcome a warm reception for his opposite number when Sean Dyche makes his first return to Turf Moor with Everton on Saturday.

Dyche was sacked by Burnley in April 2022 after 10 years in charge, during which time he established the Clarets in the Premier League and led them to qualification for the Europa League.

He took over the hotseat at Everton in January and has won over a lot of the sceptics at Goodison Park with a strong run of form despite their points deduction, including four wins in their last five Premier League games.

Kompany, who succeeded Dyche in June 2022, said: “I can imagine it’s going to be a pretty warm reception, at least I would hope so because of what he’s done for the club.

“Then we’ll move on very rapidly to what’s on the agenda for the day, which is two teams playing at Turf Moor, of which we want to make sure we win.”

Kompany has overseen a substantial turnover of players during his time at the club, with only a few now left from the Dyche era, but he is keen for his predecessor’s achievements to be kept to the fore.

“I think it’s important,” he said. “Especially when you get to look at what the club has achieved.

“Those moments have to always be first celebrated but also used as a reference point because everybody that comes after has only one ambition, which is to try and see if you can do better than that, and it’s difficult, really difficult.

“What do you have if you don’t respect your history? They’re important things, and the now is just as exciting.”

The teams have met already this season, with Everton beating Burnley comfortably in the Carabao Cup at Goodison Park.

Of Dyche’s return to Turf Moor, Kompany added: “It certainly adds something, I can’t deny it. I had it the first time as well when I went back to the Etihad and it does something but as soon as the referee blows the whistle I think we’re all back to doing our work.

“We can be friendly before and after the game but during the game I think it’s going to be business as usual for both teams.”

The bottom three in the Premier League are at risk of being cut adrift, with Burnley in 19th.

The Clarets are in their best moment of the season, though, with a 5-0 thumping of Sheffield United in their last home game followed by a narrow loss at Wolves and a point against Brighton.

“There’s a good block of games in which we’ve performed well,” added Kompany. “I think in this league, like in every other league, it’s about the consistency of it.”