Fabian Hurzeler, Scott Parker and Arne Slot are among the Premier League managers under severe pressure

Burnley manager Scott Parker is facing the sack after Saturday’s FA Cup fourth-round defeat to League One side Mansfield Town, according to reports.

Parker is among the favourites to be the next Premier League manager sacked, along with Liverpool head coach Arne Slot and Brighton’s Fabian Hurzeler.

The former Premier League midfielder is under severe pressure, with Burnley sat 19th in the Premier League, nine points from safety, and Saturday’s match against a team two tiers below them was a chance to gain some confidence.

Alas, the Clarets lost, and their confidence has never been lower.

Burnley face a big decision: sack Parker now and attempt to stay in the top flight, or keep him in the hope he can get them promoted to the Premier League again next season.

A run of 16 league games without a win was not enough for the Burnley hierarchy to sack Parker, but losing to Mansfield at home days after registering a first Premier League win since October 26 could well be the final straw.

Scott Parker facing Burnley sack ‘immediately’

According to Football Insider, Parker is facing an ‘immediate sacking’ after an ‘unforgivable’ result in the FA Cup.

Former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown says fans are unhappy and the board are ‘having doubts’, leaving the 45-year-old on borrowed time.

“Unfortunately for Scott Parker, it looks like his time might be up,” Brown told Football Insider.

“Their form in the Premier League has been terrible, despite that win against Palace, which had probably bought him a bit more time.

“It doesn’t look like things are going to get better for them, they’re almost definitely going to get relegated, and this result was just another blow.

“Getting knocked out of the FA Cup is always a blow, getting knocked out at home against lower-league opposition is almost unforgivable.

“The fans aren’t happy with Parker, the board are having doubts as well, so I expect they’ll have to make an immediate decision after that.

“Whether he goes this week or in the near future, I don’t see any way he stays in that position now, which is a shame because of how well they did last year.”

Parker not worried about his Burnley future

Speaking after the defeat to Mansfield, who are 13th in League One, Parker insisted he feels very secure in his job.

He told BBC Sport: “Yes. More than confident, and I have said that throughout. I’m sure someone has asked you to pass that question on to me.

“I am very comfortable in my position at this present moment in time.

“We have lost a game of football today against a team we should be beating. We had numerous chances.

“Of course, you are always going to judge a result, and today is a bad one. We take the flak for that, the team and myself.”

