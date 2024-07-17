Premier League giants Arsenal and Bologna are stuck in their negotiations over a deal to send Riccardo Calafiori to north London, according to reports.

Calafiori has been identified as one of Mikel Arteta’s top summer targets with Arsenal reportedly willing to pay around £50million for his signature.

The 22-year-old was impressive for Bologna in 2023/24, helping them qualify for the Champions League for the first time in their history.

His fine form was replicated for Italy at Euro 2024, making himself known to Premier League fans who might not have heard of him pre-tournament.

Chelsea and Arsenal have both been strongly linked with Calafiori but the player is believed to be prioritising a switch to the Gunners.

Capable of playing as a centre-back or left-back, Calafiori is a player Arteta is eager to bring in to improve an already very solid defence.

There are doubts over the left-back position with Oleksandr Zinchenko off form last term and Jurrien Timber suffering an ACL injury on his Premier League debut.

Takehiro Tomiyasu is another with injury problems, while Kieran Tierney is expected to leave this summer and ex-Spezia defender Jakub Kiwior is being linked with a return to Italy.

There is not a lack of quantity in that position but every player is fairly unreliable, with Timber eager to prove himself in what is basically his debut season in north London.

That is where Calafiori comes in, however, negotiations with Bologna appear to be at a standstill.

Arsenal frustrated with £50m transfer ‘on standby’

According to reports in Italy, there are issues over the sell-on clause Bologna agreed with FC Basel when Calafiori joined from the Swiss side last summer.

The Serie A club are eager to negotiate a lower sell-on clause, which is currently worth 50 per cent, meaning they could rake in over £20m from the potential sale.

The ‘frozen’ negotiations mean a deal could be called off and Calafiori is set to start pre-season training with Bologna ahead of the upcoming season.

Reports suggest that there is a chance Basel will lower their sell-on clause, with the transfer ‘currently on standby’.

The ‘stalemate’ comes as Bologna are eager to avoid selling their star player ‘under disadvantageous conditions’ with the sell-on clause issue holding back a transfer from being completed.

