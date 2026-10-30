Liverpool: ‘Calls made’ for teenage sensation after Bayern Munich president slaughtered him publicly

Insider Christian Falk has revealed that calls have been made for the services of Bayern Munich star Lennart Karl, who’s on the Liverpool radar after Uli Hoeness hit out at him.

The Reds are one of the Premier League sides most heavily linked with Bayern teenager Lennart Karl. They have been rumoured to be interested in the 18-year-old for months.

And after Bayern president Hoeness hit out at the teen, who is not a “superstar” and needs to show “humility” they were put on alert.

Insider Falk has revealed the latest on the Karl situation.

He wrote for CF Bayern Insider: ‘The latest Uli Hoeness statement on Lennart Karl was a typical one from the FC Bayern chief.

‘Uli likes to push people’s buttons or, as we say in Germany, walk on the cookie until the sugar falls out. It’s the same case with Lennart Karl. It’s worth pointing out that Hoeness, who is on the supervisory board, isn’t involved in the daily business of the club. Those who are involved in the daily business are very confident in Karl. They want to keep him.

‘Of course, the Premier League is also reading what is being said in Germany. I heard that Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United saw that there is something going on around Lennart Karl.

‘So calls have been made to ascertain what’s going on with the player and whether anyone’s not totally satisfied with the young German in Munich. He’s got a value of €60m [£50.1m], so it’s more than possible for Premier League clubs. It’s getting interesting. Until now, there haven’t been any talks over a new contract.’

Clubs on alert for Lennart Karl

The three Premier League clubs mentioned by Falk were alerted to Karl’s situation when Hoeness made his statement, per our friends at TEAMtalk.

They stated one of the main reasons for Liverpool, Arsenal and United looking into whether they could sign the midfielder was his limited game time this season.

Karl has largely come off the bench if he has played this season, with the signing of Ismael Saibari hurting his chances of getting game time.

Further to that, sources stated Bayern were unhappy with some of Karl’s off-field behaviour.

With that said, though, Falk seems sure in that the decision-makers at Bayern want the teen to stay and progress with the club.

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